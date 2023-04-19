Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. formally announcing bid for president

Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., the nephew of the past due president John F. Kennedy and son of former U.S. legal professional normal and 1968 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, is predicted to formally announce his bid for the Democratic nomination for president Wednesday.

Kennedy, who filed a remark of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission in early April, is formalizing his announcement on the Boston Park Plaza on Wednesday. His marketing campaign says marketing campaign representatives filed further forms with the Federal Election Commission Wednesday to transport the method ahead.

Kennedy, 69, works as a tribulation legal professional and has championed environmental reasons. But it is his marketing campaign in opposition to vaccines that has put him at the map nationally. His penchant in opposition to vaccines become much more obvious all the way through the COVID-19 pandemic. Kennedy based a nonprofit crew devoted to pushing anti-vaccine propaganda referred to as the Children’s Health Defense. Even individuals of the famously tight-knit Kennedy circle of relatives have spoken out in opposition to his paintings as now not most effective deceptive however unsafe.

Kennedy’s problem to President Joe Biden is a long-shot bid, and his anti-vaccine stance is not more likely to assist him with fortify within the Democratic Party. Self-help writer Marianne Williamson, who ran in 2020, has additionally introduced she’s operating for the Democratic nomination.

It’s now not but transparent if different Democrats who may pose extra of a danger to Mr. Biden will bounce into the race. The president hasn’t but introduced that he is operating for reelection, even though he and the White House have indicated that he’ll.

