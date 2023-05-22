Robert De Niro calls Donald Trump "stupid"







The starstudded saga `Killers of the Flower Moon` gained a lot admiration on the ongoing Cannes Film Festival with a nine-minute-long status ovation at its international premiere. Veteran actor Robert De Niro who performs a pivotal position within the movie in a up to date media interplay when put next his persona with former US President Donald Trump.

According to Deadline, a US-based media space, director Martin Scorsese commented on his risk-taking pattern in filmmaking at a Cannes press convention. Martin mentioned, “Taking risk at this age, what else can I do?” He used to be joined through actors Leonardo Di Caprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone and the chief of the Osage Nation, Chief Standing Bear.

Robert drew a parallel to what befell with the Osage country to the hot George Floyd tragedy all over the Donald Trump management. He mentioned, “I don`t know a lot about my character. People do things. He has to be charming. He has won people. Why he betrays them all? After George Floyd with systemic racism -that`s what it is- what happens there; what we never knew of the Black Street Massacre, it`s the banality of evil. It`s the things we have to watch out for.”

“We see it today; we all know how I`m going to talk about but that guy (Donald) is stupid,” added Niro to dig at Trump. “Look with Trump! There are people who think he can do a good job,” Robert concluded. Based on a real tale and instructed throughout the romance between Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), `Killers of the Flower Moon` is an epic Western crime saga, the place actual love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal, reported Deadline. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on October 6.

