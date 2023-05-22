Monday, May 22, 2023
type here...
Entertainmenthollywood

Robert De Niro calls Donald Trump "stupid"

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Robert De Niro calls Donald Trump "stupid"



The starstudded saga `Killers of the Flower Moon` gained a lot admiration on the ongoing Cannes Film Festival with a nine-minute-long status ovation at its international premiere. Veteran actor Robert De Niro who performs a pivotal position within the movie in a up to date media interplay when put next his persona with former US President Donald Trump.

According to Deadline, a US-based media space, director Martin Scorsese commented on his risk-taking pattern in filmmaking at a Cannes press convention. Martin mentioned, “Taking risk at this age, what else can I do?” He used to be joined through actors Leonardo Di Caprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone and the chief of the Osage Nation, Chief Standing Bear.

- Advertisement -

Robert drew a parallel to what befell with the Osage country to the hot George Floyd tragedy all over the Donald Trump management. He mentioned, “I don`t know a lot about my character. People do things. He has to be charming. He has won people. Why he betrays them all? After George Floyd with systemic racism -that`s what it is- what happens there; what we never knew of the Black Street Massacre, it`s the banality of evil. It`s the things we have to watch out for.”

“We see it today; we all know how I`m going to talk about but that guy (Donald) is stupid,” added Niro to dig at Trump. “Look with Trump! There are people who think he can do a good job,” Robert concluded. Based on a real tale and instructed throughout the romance between Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), `Killers of the Flower Moon` is an epic Western crime saga, the place actual love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal, reported Deadline. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on October 6.

Also Read: Meet Tiffany Chen, mom of Robert De Niro`s 7th kid

- Advertisement -

This tale has been sourced from a 3rd birthday celebration syndicated feed, businesses. Mid-day accepts no duty or legal responsibility for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and knowledge of the textual content. Mid-day control/mid-day.com reserves the only proper to change, delete or take away (with out understand) the content material in its absolute discretion for any explanation why in any way



Source link

Previous article
TikTok and other social media trends are thrusting performance crimes into the US spotlight
Next article
Fixing the energy grid (May 22, 2023) – Houston Public Media

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks