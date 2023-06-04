Robbers target South Los Angeles taco trucks in string of recent incidents; community rallies to fundraise for Tacos Los Chemas

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Community participants in South Los Angeles are status up for their native taco trucks after a string violent and unprovoked robberies have focused the road distributors there.

On Saturday, a meals and fellowship fundraiser is being held to stand as an emblem of solidarity towards assaults on boulevard distributors. Another objective of the development: to fundraise for the taco stands that experience misplaced 1000’s due to the armed robberies.

The fundraiser is being held at Tacos Los Chemas on 103rd Street and South Avalon. The taco stand was once the sufferer of the most recent assault, the place they jammed a gun in an worker ‘s neck, pistol whipped any other sufferer and demanded cash from the truck’s money sign up.

Video stuck the dreaded incident.

“We’re here to let them know they are not alone,” mentioned Edin Enamorado, a boulevard seller activist who helped arrange the development. “For them to come over here and actually go out of their way, and become that violent — I think it was super unnecessary.”

Another community member who attended the development, referred to as “Groove,” mentioned they’re drained of other folks focused on boulevard distributors.

“We’re tired of people messing with our street vendors. They are honest hard working people that are just providing a living for their families,” he mentioned.

The crooks who focused Tacos Los Chemas were given away in a white Honda Accord.

Police are investigating the relationship between the string of robberies, however activists say the crimes are ones of alternative.

“It’s basically a perfect storm between what’s going on in the economy. Prices have risen. Communities are hurting,” mentioned Enamorado. “Poverty and crime go hand in hand, right. And then you add racism, you add a recipe for disaster.”

Organizers say they’re hoping to elevate 1000’s of greenbacks in donations to assist the taco trucks get well their losses. They also are calling on town leaders to create stiffer consequences for assaults on boulevard distributors.