Rob Bonta announces 17 felony arrests in connection to two mass shootings | California

California Attorney General announces 17 felony arrests in connection to two mass shootings

California Attorney General Rob Bonta, Yuba City Police Chief Brian Baker, and Sutter County District Attorney Jennifer Dupré announced 17 felony arrests in California after a months-long investigation into rival criminal syndicates on Monday.

- Advertisement -

The groups committed many crimes, including five attempted murders, in Sutter, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Yolo, and Merced counties.

Additionally, members of these groups allegedly had involvement with a mass shooting at a Stockton Sikh temple on August 27, 2022, and a Sacramento Sikh temple shooting on March 23, 2023.

Law enforcement prevented two more shootings from occurring due to its investigation, according to a press release from Bonta’s office.

- Advertisement -

The investigation culminated on Sunday when law enforcement agents issued search warrants at 20 locations and seized 41 firearms.

“Today, California is safer thanks to collaboration, determination, and swift action by DOJ agents and our law enforcement partners in Sutter County,” Attorney General Bonta said in the release. “No family should ever have to worry about drive-by shootings or other forms of gun violence in the neighborhoods where their children live and play. As a result of this joint law enforcement effort, we’re taking guns off the street and putting suspected gang members and their associates behind bars. Together, we’re putting public safety first. Thank you to our law enforcement partners across the state for working with us day in and day out to protect the people of California.”

The investigation started in February 2023. It was a cooperative effort with the Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5), Yuba City Police Department, California Department of Justice (DOJ) Special Operations Unit, California Highway Patrol (CHP) Special Operations Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office, according to the release.

- Advertisement -

The investigation also received assistance from the California Highway Patrol, Woodland Police Department, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, Merced County Sheriff’s Office, Vacaville Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Stanislaus Special Investigations Unit, and several local, state, and federal task forces.

When law enforcement officials took action on Sunday, they also received assistance from the California Highway Patrol, Stockton Police Department, Ceres Police Department, Manteca Police Department, Merced Police Department, Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tracy Police Department.

“Through collaboration, the California Department of Justice’s Special Operations Unit provides statewide enforcement for combating violent crime, organized criminal activity, gangs, and organized crime groups, as well as intrastate drug trafficking,” the release from Bonta’s office said. “The unit uses the latest technology and advanced investigative techniques to work alongside local law enforcement to enhance investigations into violent criminals and organized crime throughout the state.