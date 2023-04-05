Road rage shooting reported on North Collins St. in Arlington

A semi motive force stated some other motive force pulled a gun on him after reducing him off.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington’s newest highway rage incident comes as police attempt to persuade drivers to stay calm.

Around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, police stated a semi motive force touring on North Collins Street reported a person in a automotive minimize him off close to the Tides of North Collins rental advanced.

“It led to a confrontation where the person in the vehicle displayed a firearm,” stated Arlington Police commander Brian Garcia.

Firearms have been additionally a part of some other highway rage case that came about round 8 p.m. Monday, April 3, close to Watson and Randol Mill roads, police stated.

Officers discovered a person shot in the arm, and a girl shot in the leg sitting in their automotive. The sufferers advised police they drove to the site after some other motive force minimize them off whilst on Highway 360. First, they exchanged phrases after which there was once gunfire, the sufferers advised police.

University of North Texas Professor and Psychologist Dr. Susan Franks warns towards getting indignant after a visitors incident. Dr. Franks defined that some drivers concerned in highway rage circumstances can have possibly already been disappointed or indignant about one thing else.

Dr. Franks additionally wired you need to acknowledge your personal stage of anger prior to discovering your self in a state of affairs that can cause conduct at the back of the wheel. Knowing the way to prevent your self from escalating may be a just right safety measure, in keeping with Dr. Franks.

"You have to figure out a way to quickly calm yourself down," Dr. Franks stated. "Road rage typically occurs because of built up frustrations. You need to just relax, take a moment and breathe."

Just just like the police, Dr. Franks urges drivers to keep away from permitting a visitors incident to escalate their conduct, particularly if the opposite motive force has transform competitive.

“You have frustrations, conflicts or things that you have not resolved that you have been holding in, and you may not even be aware of it,” Dr. Franks stated. “And then, you have this one pressurized situation, and then you react. You are less likely to react if you are calm. Being enraged and being calm are incongruent with each other, so, doing some simple breathing exercises, where you just breathe in slowly, and breathe out slowly, will help calm your system down.”

After the June 2017 highway rage loss of life of 19-year-old Dylan Spaid, the Arlington Police Department created a highway rage hotline. Spaid was once killed on Interstate 20 after being shot by means of some other motive force when he was once seeking to merge into visitors.

Police use the street rage hotline as a safety measure. Callers are requested to document competitive drivers’ information, together with registration number plate numbers. Even despite the fact that the hotline won’t result in felony fees, police say the purpose is to prevent highway rage incidents from attending to that time. You can achieve the hotline at 817-459-5389.

Garcia additionally shared some elementary steps for individuals who could also be concerned in highway rage scenarios and wish assist.

“First thing that we ask is that they get out of the way or out of the situation. Secondly, we ask that they do not engage the driver in any way. Third, when it is safe to do so, call 911, get a license plate and give your location, so we get officers to your location,” stated Garcia.

“We in turn take that information and contact the registered owner and let them know that someone reported them as driving aggressively,” Garcia stated. “We will send them a letter.”