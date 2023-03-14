Road project will widen part of Upper Manatee River Road

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Big adjustments are coming to a big street in Manatee County.

The project function is to cut back site visitors jams on Upper Manatee River Road. The county plans to widen the street from two lanes to 4 lanes. Leaders suppose that will make a large distinction in heading off site visitors again ups.

“With the new growth we’ve had in this area starting to grow at an exponential rate as well as all the other developments that are around this being one of the primary roads to get there and access points,” county engineer Scott May mentioned.

May mentioned site visitors in point of fact picked up in this street within the closing 5 years.

“We have three bridges that kind of go across Manatee County in this area here is the fourth that was added. By doing the widening here it allows more traffic to go especially if there’s an accident on I-75,” May mentioned.

He thinks it will cut back site visitors and get drivers to their vacation spot sooner.

While that can sound like a just right factor, we would possibly pay attention ward off from neighbors. Upper Manatee River Road runs alongside residential spaces and because the county widen the street it will affect some homes.

The county mentioned the most important affects will be on vacant land, however some neighborhoods and HOA entrances would possibly wish to be driven again.

“We want to hear their input of what’s going on there and also address their concerns and see what items are to make sure we’ve done everything we can to accommodate the people that currently live out there,” May mentioned.

The county is web hosting a public assembly Tuesday March 21 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Peace Presbyterian Church in Bradenton.

As for the cash, it will price about $25 million for building. The cash is coming from a mix of a fuel tax, infrastructure gross sales tax, and affect price credit. The county remains to be running to finalize project plans so we may not see the completed product till 2025.