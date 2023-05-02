Riverview man accused of impersonating law enforcement officer

The Florida Highway Patrol introduced that they arrested a man in Seffner on Monday for pretending to be a law enforcement officer whilst having his three-year-old daughter within the automotive. Conroy Traille, a 38-year-old Riverview man, was once discovered with two badges on police-style lanyards that stated “LAW ENFORCEMENT” and “FEDERAL OFFICER,” a handful of medicine, and a gun inside of an SUV arrange like a police automobile.

FHP

- Advertisement -

Traille faces a number of fees, together with pretending to be a cop, trafficking in oxycodone, and ownership of cathinone. According to an arrest file, the trooper noticed a black 2023 Cadillac XT5 SUV on I-4 with “several very unusual and suspicious features.” The SUV had an emergency gentle bar fixed within the rear window, darkish tint, emergency lighting fixtures fixed to the entrance window, “other police-related accessories” inside of, and a pc stand with a computer on it. The trooper pulled the automobile over for unlawful tint and located that Traille was once not able to offer insurance coverage, registration, or a apartment settlement for the SUV. Another trooper deployed a K9 for a “free-air” sniff across the out of doors of the automobile which ended in Traille’s arrest.

The inner of the SUV was once configured like a police automobile, with dashboard digicam, siren regulate panel, and light-weight switches, in line with the file. Troopers discovered marijuana residue within the heart console, a plastic bag of white powder, a number of luggage of white powder, two glass pipes with burnt marijuana residue, a virtual scale, and rolling paper. The soldiers additionally discovered a holstered SCCY 9mm handgun at the passenger seat, in addition to the 2 badges and a police-style frame digicam.

Traille was once taken to the Hillsborough County Jail. His daughter was once grew to become over to the custody of his female friend. FHP is looking any individual who can have come into touch with Traille to touch them at 813-558-1800 or *FHP.