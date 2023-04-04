Ring camera captures moment Lewisville woman was attacked

Lisette Toy informed WFAA that she was strolling to her house on March 24, when she felt like somebody was in the back of her

LEWISVILLE, Texas — Lewisville police stated one particular person is in custody after Ring video captured a suspect attacking a woman final month.

Lisette Toy informed WFAA that she was strolling to her house in Lewisville on March 24, when she felt like somebody was in the back of her. Ring video captured the moment {that a} guy dressed in a hoodie attacked her.

Toy stated the person knocked her down and began punching her.

“When I saw him running towards me, I just thought I was going to die. So, if I was going to die people are going to hear me. My neighbor was outside, my grandma was inside. I didn’t know if he had a gun or I didn’t know if he had a knife,” Toy informed WFAA.

The attacker took off inside of seconds. Toy's neighbor tried to observe the person and to find him however had no success.

Toy stated she noticed the similar guy only a week later, dressed in the similar garments noticed within the video. He was strolling close to her kid’s college.

The Lewisville Police Department showed to WFAA that Toy was attacked at her house and had her handbag stolen.

The suspect, who remained unidentified, was definitely known thru safety camera proof and witness statements. The suspect is in custody, however for an unrelated fee, police stated.