Riley Keough asks court to approve settlement over mom Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

Riley Keough is calling the court to approve a previously announced settlement over her overdue mom Lisa Marie Presley’s estate.

Keough’s lawyer Justin Gold filed the criminal forms Monday in Los Angeles, just about one month after an settlement used to be reached within the subject between Keough, her grandmother Priscilla Presley and Michael Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husband who’s serving as Guardian Ad Litem for his or her dual 14-year-old daughters Finley and Harper.

According to Monday’s court paperwork, Keough is petitioning the court to approve of the settlement, which sees her serving as sole trustee of her overdue mom’s have faith and the sub-trusts for her more youthful sisters.

The paperwork notice that Keough won’t price for her services and products as trustee of her overdue mom’s have faith which “will save money that would have gone to Priscilla who was going to charge a trustee fee.”

Priscilla Presley, in signing the settlement remaining month, resigned as trustee of her overdue daughter’s estate — a transfer this is binding whether or not or no longer this settlement is licensed in court. She will obtain an undisclosed, one-off fee from the have faith and can function a “Special Advisor” to the have faith transferring ahead, with Keough paying her an undisclosed per 30 days quantity for her new, “non-fiduciary” function.

Priscilla Presley will even function trustee of her son Navarone Garibaldi’s sub-trust. Garibaldi, the half-brother of Lisa Marie Presley, would obtain 1/9 of the have faith.

Keough and her sisters would cut up the rest 8/9 in their mom’s have faith.

Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough, and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood attend the Handprint Ceremony honoring Three Generations of Presley's at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 21, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic by way of Getty Images, FILE

Additionally, the medical doctors notice that the have faith’s budget “will be safeguarded and invested in a manner consistent with the needs of beneficiaries, and not influenced by the desire of a Trustee.”

Per the settlement, Keough would transform the landlord of Graceland and agree to let Priscilla Presley download any of her non-public property on the Memphis estate or any garage gadgets it controls. Keough will even, “to the extent of her authority,” permit Priscilla Presley to be buried within the Meditation Garden at Graceland and feature a memorial provider at the grounds, along with her burial location being “at the location closest to Elvis Presley without moving any existing gravesite.”

Lisa Marie Presley, the one kid of tune legend Elvis Presley, died Jan. 12 on the age of 54. She used to be buried at Graceland’s Meditation Garden on Jan. 19 and a memorial service used to be held on the estate on Jan. 22.

At the time of the settlement remaining month, Priscilla Presley’s attorney, Ronson Shamoun, advised newshounds out of doors the court on May 16 that the “families are happy” and that “everybody is happy and unified and together and excited for the future.”

Priscilla Presley had prior to now contested what she characterised as a “purported 2016 amendment” to her overdue daughter’s have faith previous this yr.

It is predicted that the court will approve of the settlement on the subsequent listening to.

“Good Morning America” has reached out to Priscilla Presley for remark. A consultant for Keough didn’t remark.