Brittney Lay, a senior at Richardson Independent School District (RISD) and a first-generation school scholar, has won probably the most prestigious scholarship from Texas Woman’s University, which covers her tuition, textbooks, charges, and different prices for 4 years. The Chancellor’s Endowed Scholarship is best awarded every year and is regarded as a extremely esteemed scholarship on the college.

Brittney’s father, Eastman Lay, eagerly waited for his daughter within the library of Berkner High School in Richardson. Upon seeing her, he excitedly stated, “I haven’t told her anything yet, so hopefully, this is a really great surprise for her.” Accompanying Eastman Lay was once the Chancellor of Texas Woman’s University, Carine Feyten, additionally looking forward to Brittney’s arrival.

- Advertisement - As Brittney entered the library together with her school counselor, she was once beaten by way of the presence of her circle of relatives, Berkner college and team of workers, and TWU staff behind the room. When she learned the collection was once for her, her jaw dropped and he or she lifted her fingers to her face in astonishment.

In this emotional second, Chancellor Feyten introduced that Brittney have been decided on because the recipient of the celebrated scholarship. Feyten offered her to the group provide, pointing out, “Today, we are honoring an extraordinary student here at Berkner High School.”

The Chancellor’s Endowed Scholarship covers tuition, textbooks, charges, and different comparable bills for 4 complete years at Texas Woman’s University. Brittney was once introduced with a big test and a certificates together with a basket of TWU tools and a cake to have fun her success.

- Advertisement - Brittney’s school software left a long-lasting impact on Feyten. Her extracurricular achievements, mixed with a 4.0 grade level reasonable, made her stand out. She was once ranked 5th in her senior magnificence of 510 scholars. Her school essay stood out to the chancellor, which led to her being decided on for the scholarship.

Brittney comes from a humble background; her folks immigrated to the United States from Vietnam within the Nineteen Seventies. Her father shared with the media that it was once a difficult time for them, and it was once “very hard to integrate into a totally different society.” However, Brittney is thankful for her folks’ toughen and sacrifice.

Brittney plans to primary in healthcare management, combining her interest for industry with a need to assist sufferers. Her long-term objective is to suggest for affected person rights.