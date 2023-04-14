Richard Levick, crisis communications specialist, dies at 65

Richard Levick, a distinguished Washington crisis communique guide whose eponymous company boasts of “fixing the impossible” for overseas governments, corporations and high-profile personalities threatened by means of court cases or different calamities, died April 11 at a hospice middle in Bethesda, Md. He was once 65. The purpose was once most cancers, stated Phil Elwood, a spokesman for his company.

Located in Washington's Okay Street hall of lobbyists and different fixers, Levick Strategic Communications focuses on producing media protection that casts bothered shoppers in a extra favorable gentle — getting ready executives for interviews, urging newshounds to pursue extra sympathetic angles and spreading complimentary info thru news releases and social media.

Billing at charges of $75,000 a month and better, Mr. Levick’s company has represented oil corporations following catastrophic spills, the insurance coverage corporate AIG right through its cave in in 2008, overseas governments together with the ones of Dubai and Qatar, and the (*65*) Church right through the clergy abuse scandal.

Mr. Levick’s paintings took him all over the world, putting him along leader executives and heads of state in now and again unhealthy environments requiring heavy safety. This was once a extra exciting and significant aspect of public family members, he stated, than shilling for shaving cream or different client merchandise.

"Being with the head of a company, being followed by spies, being under armed guard in, you know, Yemen or some other area that's in significant turmoil — I think once you have crossed that Rubicon, nothing else seems as important," Mr. Levick stated in a recorded interview with colleagues earlier than his demise.

“Once you’re really involved in it, once you represent a government,” he added, “why would you do anything else?”

Following the terrorist 9/11 assaults, he agreed to constitute a dozen Kuwaitis detained as suspected terrorists at Guantánamo Bay in Cuba. Several of the prisoners and their households stated they have been blameless support staff wrongly swept up in mass arrests in Afghanistan.

His company created a "two-tiered PR strategy," Mr. Levick later wrote in a PR business newsletter.

“One tack was to put a human face on the then ‘invisible’ detainees in Guantanamo,” he wrote. “With such exposure, Americans would be more apt to ask themselves: ‘Does our country really want to be treating people this way?’ The subtext: The United States is supposed to be a beacon of freedom and justice in the world, and instead is resorting to nefarious and un-democratic tactics worthy of the terrorists themselves.”

The 2nd a part of the plan was once to “help the public understand that the issues faced by the detainees affect all Americans,” Mr. Levick wrote. “The underlying message emphasized that suspending the rule of law, forsaking habeas corpus, and ignoring the Geneva Conventions diminishes this country’s image and endangers the lives of Americans abroad.”

Mr. Levick’s company arrange a web page as a repository for information concerning the detainees.

“You can simply see these ‘real’ people on the website,” he stated.

The company additionally highlighted how some conservative commentators have been at the aspect of the detainees when it got here to constitutional problems comparable to due procedure — an perspective that Mr. Levick sought to stoke.

“Why not undermine the opposition by reaching out to a yet broader spectrum of conservatives?” he wrote.

The company and its techniques have been fiercely criticized by means of the households of sufferers.

Debra Burlingame, a sister of some of the pilots of the airplane that struck the Pentagon on 9/11, had an op-ed revealed in 2007 within the Wall Street Journal wondering the innocence of the boys. She harshly criticized Mr. Levick and the legislation company representing them.

“The Kuwaiti 12 case is a primer on the anatomy of a guerrilla PR offensive, packaged and sold to the public as a fight for the ‘rule of law’ and ‘America’s core principles,’” she wrote.

All of the Kuwaiti detainees have been sooner or later repatriated. One of the launched detainees later performed a suicide bombing in Mosul, Iraq, according to the New York Times.

Mr. Levick later presented steerage to the circle of relatives of Austin Tice, a legislation scholar and freelance journalist who was once kidnapped in Syria.

Richard Scott Levick was once born in Mamaroneck, N.Y, on Dec. 10, 1957, and grew up in Bethesda. His father was once in the actual property industry; his mom died of pneumonia when he was once 4.

Mr. Levick graduated in 1975 from Walt Whitman High School, and then he attended the University of Maryland, majoring in political science. After receiving his bachelor’s stage in 1979, he moved to Michigan, the place he labored for a public hobby analysis team run by means of Ralph Nader.

He won his legislation stage from American University in 1987, then labored in public family members and opened his company in 1995.

Mr. Levick’s dating with Debbie MacDougall resulted in protracted divorce litigation. Mr. Levick argued that their 2002 marriage rite were invalid as a result of a date discrepancy at the license. The divorce was once no longer finalized at the time of Mr. Levick’s demise, in line with Elwood, the spokesman. The long court cases impressed MacDougall to self-publish a coloring e book on divorce.