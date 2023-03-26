Review: A writer investigates a UFO cult in East Texas | News, Sports, Jobs

“The Donut Legion,” via Joe R. Lansdale (Mulholland)

Charlie Garner, a former inner most detective grew to become novelist, used to be staring thru his telescope on the rural East Texas sky past due one night time when he won an sudden talk over with from his ex-wife, Meg.

Or did he?

A hurricane had left the bottom cushy, highest for leaving footprints and tire tracks, however in the morning there used to be no signal that she had ever been there. Had it been a dream? A hallucination? An apparition?

Charlie used to be nonetheless in love with Meg, who’d left him to marry any other guy, and what she’d come to inform him — if he hadn’t imagined it — used to be annoying. She concept her husband were murdered, and he or she sought after him to appear into it.

As the plot of Joe R. Lansdale’s “The Donut Legion” will get rolling, Charlie is shaken however unsure that there’s the rest to it to start with. But quickly, he learns that each Meg and her husband have disappeared, leaving all in their possessions at the back of.

Charlie’s suspicions flip to The Saucer People, a cult that had persuaded loads of gullible Texans to give up their worldly items and watch for ufo to hold them to paradise. The crew used to be often referred to as The Donut Legion as it used to be laundering cash thru a string of native donut retail outlets.

Meg, it seems, were operating in a kind of retail outlets, and her husband were seduced via the cult. As Charlie, assisted via his private-eye brother and the brother’s bold legal professional female friend, examine, they discover damning secrets and techniques in regards to the cult leaders and in regards to the horrors they’ve deliberate. Before lengthy, Charlie and his buddies are in threat because the our bodies begin to pile up.

As same old, Lansdale’s prose is tight, he has laced his extremely entertaining tale with sly humor, and he has populated it with a solid of quirky characters. This time, they come with a brutish, 7-foot-tall arsonist, a cantankerous sheriff, a loveable police canine named Tag, and a cowboy-hat-wearing chimpanzee who rips other folks’s fingers off. ___

Bruce DeSilva, winner of the Mystery Writers of America’s Edgar Award, is the writer of the Mulligan crime novels together with “The Dread Line.”







