Resort famous for Elvis’ ‘Blue Hawaii’ movie will be rebuilt

HONOLULU — Demolition will quickly start on a hotel as soon as appreciated via Elvis Presley and different Hollywood royalty earlier than it used to be closely broken via a storm 3 a long time in the past.

The Coco Palms Resort at the island of Kauai will be torn down for a brand new 350-room resort, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

The hotel is easiest identified in movie lore as the positioning the place Presley and Joan Blackman’s characters married within the 1961 movie “Blue Hawaii.”

It’s additionally the web site of alternative key scenes within the movie, together with the final the place Presley sings the “Hawaiian Wedding Song” and holds Blackman’s hand whilst they board a raft to move a lagoon.

In its heyday, it used to be famed for being frequented via different Hollywood stars like Frank Sinatra, Rita Hayworth and Bing Crosby.

The 46-acre (19-hectare) grounds have been additionally as soon as house to Kauai’s final queen, Deborah Kapule, who died in 1853.

The hotel opened in 1953 subsequent to a ancient coconut grove and an historic Hawaiian dew pond. The assets fell into disrepair after being broken when the tough Hurricane Iniki hit the island in 1992.

Several makes an attempt to revive the valuables have failed over time.

The $250 million challenge will take 3 years to finish, mentioned Patrick Manning, a managing spouse of Reef Capital Partners from Utah.

Reef Capital served because the lender to a prior developer and took over the valuables in 2018 after they defaulted on a mortgage. Manning mentioned the plan used to be to promote the valuables, however that modified after he investigated its historical past.

“I called my partners, and I said, ‘This property is too important to sell,’” Manning mentioned.

The new resort and a cultural heart to honor the valuables’s historical past will be constructed on about 10 acres (4 hectares) of the valuables.

At one time, the group sought after the hotel rebuilt, however the ones sentiments have modified, mentioned Kauai Council Chairman Mel Rapozo. “They don’t want to see a resort built,” he added.

At a state Board of Land and Natural Resources assembly Friday, some spoke towards the advance, bringing up quite a lot of ancestral bones buried at the assets.

Cultural practitioner Joseph Kekaulike Kamai mentioned his great-grandmother is buried there, and others are buried beneath the resort, driveway and tennis courts.

“I really don’t want them to be digging anymore. I don’t want them grubbing our land,” Kamai mentioned.

Manning mentioned one thing must be achieved or the web site will be an eyesore for some other 30 years.

“Even though we know there are many that don’t want it rebuilt, we intend to be viewed and earn a reputation for doing everything we can to honor its past and respect the people of Kauai and guests of Kauai and how we manage its future,” Manning mentioned.