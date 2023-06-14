Rescue underway after boat carrying migrants capsizes near Greece

At least 104 other folks were rescued, the Coast Guard stated.

LONDON and ATHENS — Rescue efforts are underway after a fishing vessel carrying migrants capsized within the Mediterranean Sea, about 54 miles off the coast of Pylos, Greece.

At least 104 other folks were rescued, the Greek Coast Guard stated. Early estimates put as many as 700 migrants on board when the boat capsized and started to sink, officers stated.

The boat have been introduced from Tobruk, Libya, and was once headed for Italy, officers stated.

The Greek Coast Guard is accountable for the rescue operation.

This is a growing tale. Please test again for updates.

ABC News’ Joe Simonetti contributed to this record.