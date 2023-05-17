Republicans Mike Gay beats Lindsey Brock for Jacksonville City Council District 2

Jacksonville City Council District 2 candidates Lindsay Brock, Jennifer Casey and Mike Gay. [Provided by the candidates]

Mike Gay beat Lindsey Brock in the Republican-on-Republican fight to represent Jacksonville City Council District 2.

While both candidates emphasized the need to bring better infrastructure to the district, which includes much of Northeast Jacksonville and East Arlington, they represented different wings of the Republican Party.

Brock, a maritime lawyer who represents shipping companies, ran with the endorsement of much of the GOP establishment, including U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, Sheriff T.K. Waters and seven City Council members.

Political newcomer Gay, who had the endorsement of outgoing Councilman Al Ferraro, touted his 33 years of business experience. The Jacksonville native runs his own business as a specialty contractor installing lighting at stadiums.

Gay ran as an outsider committed to fighting developer interests.

Both he and Brock said they would fight to bring better infrastructure to the city.

Jacksonville City Council District 2. [The Tributary]

