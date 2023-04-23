Republican governor to call special session in Tennessee to discuss gun reform

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will call a special legislative session to cope with gun reform just about a month after a mass taking pictures at a Nashville college — an atypical step for a Republican.

Just hours after lawmakers gaveled out of session, Lee stated he will be calling them again to “pursue thoughtful, practical solutions to keep Tennesseans safe.”

“There is broad agreement that dangerous, unstable individuals who intend to harm themselves or others should not have access to weapons,” Lee wrote in a statement.

Even whilst calling for reforms, Lee famous his “strong commitment to preserving Second Amendment rights, ensuring due process and addressing the heart of the problem with strengthened mental health resources.”

In the overall days of the legislative session, Lee made a pitch for lawmakers to cross what he referred to as an “order of protection” legislation geared toward taking firearms clear of the ones deemed a chance to the ones round them.

“Tennesseans are asking us to set aside politics and personal pride. They are depending on us to do the right thing,” Lee stated in a Wednesday video interesting to legislators.

Tennessee House Republicans briefly shut down his proposal as a “non-starter.” Some GOP lawmakers stated they wanted extra time to overview Lee’s proposal, ABC affiliate WKRN reported.

State legislators adjourned on Friday and not using a motion on gun reform, and Lee didn’t be offering an reputable date for lawmakers’ go back to the state Capitol.

“It’s truly unfortunate that we’re rushing to adjourn our state legislature on only the 27th legislative day of the session when we’re allowed 90 legislative days per session and have not taken up a single gun safety bill. This failure is a complete breach of our legislative duty,” Democratic State Rep. John Ray Clemmons tweeted.

Public drive has fixed at the Republican-led legislature to cope with gun coverage after six have been killed on the Covenant School on March 27. A shooter armed with two assault-style rifles and a handgun, all of that have been legally bought, killed 3 scholars and 3 team of workers contributors. Officials have stated that the shooter used to be being handled for an unspecified emotional dysfunction.

The 3 lawmakers later confronted ancient expulsion votes from their friends for allegedly violating the chamber’s regulations of decorum. Jones and Pearson have been expelled, whilst Johnson survived her expulsion solution.

“The reality is we have a super-majority Republican legislature that doesn’t want to see progress, that prefers to listen to the NRA rather than the constituents,” Pearson informed “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl after his expulsion.

Pearson and Jones have been each reinstated to the state legislature.

Tennessee Reps. Justin Pearson, Justin Jones and Gloria Johnson cling fingers as they go out the House Chamber on the Tennessee State Capitol construction, April 3, 2023, in Nashville. Nicole Hester/USA Today Network by the use of Reuters

Tennessee suffered 673 violent crimes in line with 100,000 other folks in 2020, according to the FBI.