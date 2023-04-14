Republican Economists Line Up Behind Biden Nominee

WASHINGTON — Nearly each dwelling economist who led the White House Council of Economic Advisers in a Republican management — together with the 3 chairs below President Donald J. Trump — signed a letter urging Congress to substantiate President Biden’s new nominee to steer the council, Jared Bernstein.
The letter, acquired by way of The New York Times, praises Mr. Bernstein for attractive with economists throughout ideological strains and for his paintings drafting the unique proposal for the chance zones program that used to be integrated within the 2017 tax bundle that Mr. Trump signed into legislation.
The Senate Banking Committee is scheduled to carry a listening to on Mr. Bernstein’s nomination on Tuesday. Democrats had fearful about his possibilities of clearing a committee vote after Senator John Fetterman, Democrat of Pennsylvania, used to be hospitalized in February for remedy of melancholy. They had stepped up efforts to court docket Republican senators to toughen Mr. Bernstein. Mr. Fetterman has since returned to paintings within the Senate.
Mr. Bernstein has been a member of the council for the reason that get started of Mr. Biden’s management. The president tapped him to prevail Cecilia Rouse, who stepped down on the finish of closing month to go back to her post at Princeton University. Before then, Mr. Bernstein used to be an adviser to Mr. Biden when he used to be the vp, an established fixture at liberal assume tanks in Washington and a common sparring spouse with conservative economists on cable news.
He additionally labored with Kevin Hassett, a conservative economist who went on to go the council below Mr. Trump, to draft a white paper for the Economic Innovation Group assume tank a couple of novel effort intended to influence funding to impoverished portions of the United States. Those had been the so-called alternative zones, that have been integrated within the 2017 tax legislation.
The program designates spaces in each state the place traders in actual property, running companies or different initiatives are eligible for vital tax benefits, together with probably now not having to pay capital features taxes on earnings from their investments in the ones spaces.
Republicans have championed the zones for the reason that legislation used to be handed. Some critics, together with in Washington assume tanks, have criticized them for handing over investments to a few spaces that had been already gentrifying hastily. Recent analysis has proven a widening proportion of zones attracting funding within the years since they had been established.
Mr. Hassett, who spearheaded the letter to participants of the Banking Committee on Mr. Bernstein’s behalf, and his fellow former heads of the council cited the speculation for the zones as one instance of Mr. Bernstein’s outside-the-box considering on economics.
Mr. Bernstein has “established a reputation for producing informative, data-driven analysis and developing creative policy ideas,” the previous heads of the council wrote.
Along with Mr. Hassett, two different performing heads of the council below Mr. Trump signed the letter: Tomas Phillipson and Tyler Goodspeed. Other signatories integrated Michael J. Boskin, who led the council below President George H.W. Bush, and 3 chairs below President George W. Bush: Ben S. Bernanke, N. Gregory Mankiw and R. Glenn Hubbard.
Mr. Hassett mentioned he have been not able to succeed in the one different dwelling previous chair of the council below a Republican, Alan Greenspan, to invite him to signal the letter.
In an interview, Mr. Hassett praised Mr. Bernstein’s collegiality and instructed that he would proceed a bipartisan custom of council chairs in search of recommendation from their predecessors from each political events.
“I disagree with Jared about a lot, and Jared and I have been disagreeing about things for 20 years,” Mr. Hassett mentioned. “But he really is a fundamentally good person who tries to figure things out with an open mind, and who changes his mind.”