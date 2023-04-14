Republican Economists Line Up Behind Biden Nominee

WASHINGTON — Nearly each dwelling economist who led the White House Council of Economic Advisers in a Republican management — together with the 3 chairs below President Donald J. Trump — signed a letter urging Congress to substantiate President Biden’s new nominee to steer the council, Jared Bernstein.

The letter, acquired by way of The New York Times, praises Mr. Bernstein for attractive with economists throughout ideological strains and for his paintings drafting the unique proposal for the chance zones program that used to be integrated within the 2017 tax bundle that Mr. Trump signed into legislation.

The Senate Banking Committee is scheduled to carry a listening to on Mr. Bernstein’s nomination on Tuesday. Democrats had fearful about his possibilities of clearing a committee vote after Senator John Fetterman, Democrat of Pennsylvania, used to be hospitalized in February for remedy of melancholy. They had stepped up efforts to court docket Republican senators to toughen Mr. Bernstein. Mr. Fetterman has since returned to paintings within the Senate.

Mr. Bernstein has been a member of the council for the reason that get started of Mr. Biden’s management. The president tapped him to prevail Cecilia Rouse, who stepped down on the finish of closing month to go back to her post at Princeton University. Before then, Mr. Bernstein used to be an adviser to Mr. Biden when he used to be the vp, an established fixture at liberal assume tanks in Washington and a common sparring spouse with conservative economists on cable news.