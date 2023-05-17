Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Republican Chris Miller beats Democrat Charles Garrison to win Jacksonville City Council At-Large Group 5

Republican Chris Miller won the open race for Jacksonville’s City Council At-Large Group 5, fending off Democrat Charles Garrison in the May 16 runoff.

Both Garrison, who works in construction, and Miller are military veterans.

Miller, who works for U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, was endorsed by much of the local Republican establishment, including Rutherford and Sheriff T.K. Waters.

The Jacksonville City Council comprises 14 neighborhood-based districts and five at-large council members who are voted on countywide.

