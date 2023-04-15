Republican 2024 Hopefuls Embrace Gun Politics at N.R.A. Meeting

They cited Scripture and issued requires prayer. They applauded legislation enforcement and demanded tighter safety in colleges. They lamented the country’s psychological well being disaster and introduced difficult communicate concerning the dying penalty.

But as probably the most outstanding present and attainable Republican presidential applicants spoke earlier than the yearly amassing of the National Rifle Association, maximum virulently rejected the concept that extra gun restrictions may curb bloodshed, whilst two American towns are nonetheless mourning the most recent massacres within the country’s gun violence epidemic.

“This is not a gun problem,” insisted former President Donald J. Trump in a dismal and meandering speech on Friday afternoon. “The only way to stop these wicked acts is to ensure that any sicko who would shoot up a school knows that within seconds, not minutes, they will face certain death.” He additionally nodded to the birthday party’s center of attention on crime, pronouncing that the problem isn’t too many weapons, however “too many thugs, hoodlums and savage criminals on our street.”

Mike Pence, Mr. Trump’s vp, who confronted boos as he took the degree, additionally toed the road.

“Stop trampling on the God-given rights of the American people every time tragedy happens,” Mr. Pence mentioned, directing his feedback at “gun control extremists.”