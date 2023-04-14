Reports of Washington Commanders sale, new owners on the way







Amid more than one investigations into office behavior and doable monetary improprieties, longtime proprietor Dan Snyder and his spouse Tanya started exploring selling part or all of the team in the fall. Any sale would wish to be licensed by way of three-quarters of NFL owners.

Snyder’s possession has been a hot-button factor for years since a number of workers got here out about office harassment, which brought about a league investigation and a $10 million superb. When no written record of Beth Wilkinson’s investigation was once produced, the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform introduced its personal overview of the scenario, which incorporated a referral to the Federal Trade Commission.

The league retained former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White to analyze, and that probe is ongoing. At a league assembly in October, Indianapolis Colts proprietor Jim Irsay mentioned there was once "merit to remove" Snyder — who then employed Bank of America Securities two weeks later.

Snyder and his lawyers have demanded that NFL owners and the league indemnify him towards long run felony legal responsibility and prices if he sells the group, an individual informed the AP. Two owners mentioned they had been angered by way of Snyder’s call for for indemnification however informed the AP that they wish to let the sale procedure play out prior to taking any motion.

Dallas Cowboys proprietor Jerry Jones mentioned Snyder’s scenario has modified their courting.

"I think that it's a little more formal, but I think it's that way because of the various issues that are involved here," Jones mentioned. "It's not 'lovey-dovey,' but it's not really strained in any way."





