Report rates Colorado economy 5th, but warns of downturn due to policies | Colorado

(The Center Square) – Colorado’s financial efficiency is without doubt one of the perfect within the U.S., but its outlook used to be positioned within the center of the pack, in accordance to a brand new rating of all 50 states.

Colorado is ranked 5th in financial efficiency, in accordance to the American Legislative Exchange Council’s 16th annual index of state financial competitiveness. ALEC analyzed Colorado’s gross home product (6th), absolute home migration (6th) and non-farm payroll employment (6th) for its efficiency rating.

ALEC based totally its financial outlook rating on 15 state policies. Colorado’s rating dropped 10 puts because it used to be fifteenth in 2017 and 2018.

When comparing a state’s right-to-work coverage, ALEC gave states with the choice to sign up for or give a boost to a union with a rating of one and the ones with no rating of 50. ALEC gave Colorado deficient marks for its $13.65 minimal salary, tax adjustments and debt provider as a proportion of tax income (9.54%).

“In one sense, Colorado has been a beacon of economic growth for over 30 years due to its constitutionally enshrined flat tax and the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR), the gold standard of tax and expenditure limits,” ALEC said in a separate abstract. “These have acted as safeguards against the complete takeover by progressive big government policies that stifle the economy.”

ALEC rated Colorado’s best marginal non-public source of revenue tax fee of 4.4% as 14th and the highest marginal company source of revenue tax fee of 4.55% as 9th. It rated Colorado twenty third in non-public source of revenue tax progressivity, outlined because the alternate in tax legal responsibility consistent with $1,000 of source of revenue.

While ALEC said Colorado’s sturdy economy, it predicted a deficient long term due to general top taxation.

“Colorado has a high property tax burden, a high sales tax burden, a high debt service, a large number of public employees, a high minimum wage and lack of right-to-work laws,” ALEC reported. “Colorado’s economic engine is still pumping, ranking fifth in performance, but without a prompt turnaround, the future is grim.”

ALEC rated Colorado’s assets tax burden ($30.64 consistent with $1,000 of non-public source of revenue) at 31 and gross sales tax burden ($23.66 consistent with $1,000 of non-public source of revenue) at 29.