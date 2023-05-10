Report: Lawmaker, wrong-way driver both DUI in fatal crash

Connecticut state police say a state consultant and a wrong-way driver have been both over the felony restrict for alcohol after they have been killed in a head-on freeway crash in January

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut state consultant and a wrong-way driver have been both over the felony restrict for alcohol after they have been killed in a freeway crash in January, in line with govt officers and state police.

Middletown Democrat Quentin Williams, 39, died in the early morning hours of Jan. 5 as he returned house from Gov. Ned Lamont’s inaugural ball in Hartford. His automotive burst into flames after it used to be struck head-on through the wrong-way driver on Route 9 southbound in Cromwell.

The different driver, Kimede Mustafaj, 27, of Manchester, had a blood-alcohol stage that used to be just about two times the felony restrict of 0.08, in line with a toxicology record received through native media. Mustafaj additionally had THC, the energetic factor in marijuana, in her machine, the record says.

State police stated Wednesday that the total twist of fate record used to be now not but publicly to be had as it used to be nonetheless being reviewed. Authorities have positioned complete blame for the crash on Mustafaj.

State House Speaker Matt Ritter advised lawmakers and Capitol journalists Tuesday that the state public protection commissioner, James Rovella, notified him that toxicology assessments confirmed Williams used to be over the felony restrict.

Ritter stated he had now not observed the record and it wasn’t transparent what precisely Williams’ blood-alcohol stage used to be. He stated the news didn’t take anything else clear of Williams’ stature as a devoted public employee and emerging political megastar.

“He used to be an improbable particular person and his legacy is, you recognize, to us … the similar legacy that he created and established … with the paintings that he did in Middletown and for the state of Connecticut,” Ritter stated.

The crash took place simply hours after Williams used to be sworn in for a 3rd time period, stunning and saddening circle of relatives, buddies and co-workers. Before being elected to the legislature, Williams served as Middletown’s town treasurer.