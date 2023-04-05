Report details alleged child sexual abuse in Archdiocese of Baltimore | Maryland

(The Center Square) – A new report from the Maryland Attorney General’s office alleges over 150 clergy and others associated with the Archdiocese of Baltimore sexually abused more than 600 children over the course of roughly 60 years.

The 456-page report released Wednesday represents the culmination of a four year investigation by the attorney general’s office, which unearthed instances of alleged abuse by 156 clergy, seminarians, deacons and employees of the Archdiocese with the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

- Advertisement -

“As the case descriptions in this report make clear, from the 1940s through 2002, over a hundred priests and other Archdiocese personnel engaged in horrific and repeated abuse of the most vulnerable children in their communities while Archdiocese leadership looked the other way,” the report states. “Time and again, members of the Church’s hierarchy resolutely refused to acknowledge allegations of child sexual abuse for as long as possible.”

The attorney general’s office found that “when denial became impossible,” church leadership would remove abusers from the parish or school, according to the report. However, church documents obtained through the investigation “reveal with disturbing clarity that the Archdiocese was more concerned with avoiding scandal and negative publicity than it was with protecting children.”

Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown, who took office in January, released the report Wednesday. Former Attorney General Brian Frosh had initially launched the investigation in 2018.

- Advertisement -

During a news conference Wednesday, Brown told reporters that investigators reviewed over 100,000 pages of documents and spoke with more than 300 abuse survivors and witnesses. Brown said that over the course of the investigation, the attorney general’s office heard the church’s history is one of “pervasive, pernicious and persistent abuse by priests and other Archdiocese personnel.”

“What was consistent throughout the stories was the absolute authority and power these abusive priests and the church leadership held over survivors, their families and their communities,” Brown said Wednesday.

The majority of the 156 people listed as alleged abusers in the report are no longer living, Brown said Wednesday. Due to a statute of limitations, Brown said the attorney general’s office has “limits” on what it can do, but said one person has been indicted as a result of the investigation thus far.

- Advertisement -

The attorney general’s office had to get permission from a court to release the report since a great amount of material was obtained via grand jury. Earlier this year, a Baltimore Circuit Court judge ruled a redacted version of the report should be made available to the public.

The names in the report of individuals who are living, were solely identified through document review or who are accused in the report of hiding abuse are currently redacted based on a court order. People whose identities have been redacted will have a chance to review the report and file objections with the court, after which the court will decide whether to release a report with no redactions or fewer redactions, according to the attorney general’s office.

Archbishop William E. Lori issued a statement in response to the report released Wednesday, offering an apology on behalf of the Archdiocese and articulating a “personal conviction to ensure we do everything possible to prevent future incidents of abuse and promote healing for survivors.”

Lori also noted “radical changes” the Archdiocese made beginning in the 1990’s to end the “scourge” of abuse it had previously seen, writing “the Archdiocese is not the same organization it was when, as the report documents, cases of abuse peaked during the 1960s and 1970s.”

“Make no mistake, however: today’s strong record of protection and transparency does not excuse past failings that have led to the lasting spiritual, psychological and emotional harm victim-survivors have endured,” Lori wrote.

The report recommends Maryland amend the statute of limitations for civil actions involving child sex abuse. The report notes that because Maryland recognizes a statute of limitations defense in civil cases, “victims have no recourse if they are over the age of 38.”

Legislation that passed the Maryland General Assembly Wednesday would repeal the state’s statute of limitations in certain civil actions related to child sexual abuse if it is signed by the governor.

The attorney general’s office is encouraging individuals who have not yet reported abuse by members of the clergy to call 410-576-6312 or email [email protected]