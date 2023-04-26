Report: Colorado insurance premiums up $277M from increased auto thefts | Colorado

(The Center Square) – The upward push in auto thefts in Colorado since 2014 has ended in a $277 million building up to auto insurance premiums, consistent with a brand new file by means of a analysis crew.

Colorado’s auto robbery charge in 2022 was once 801.2 thefts in line with 100,000 citizens, up from 240.6 in 2014 – a 233% building up, stated the report by means of the Common Sense Institute, a free-enterprise assume tank. There had been 46,568 cars reported stolen within the state final 12 months, totalling an estimated $530 million in price.

- Advertisement -

The file additionally famous how auto thefts have an effect on the economic system, ensuing 1,530 fewer jobs since 2014, in addition to a $158.4 million hit to the state’s gross home product.

“Rising auto theft rates in Colorado drive down our state’s economy,” CSI Executive Director Kelly Caufield stated. “Unfortunately, not all stolen vehicles can be recovered, and many suffer costly damages subsequently covered by insurance companies.”

Of the whole cars reported stolen final 12 months, 60.8% had been recovered, however a 3rd of the ones recovered cars would come again totalled, consistent with knowledge cited by means of CSI.

- Advertisement -

“The elevated claims related to motor vehicle theft cause insurance companies to respond by increasing the cost of insurance for all drivers, which further burdens households and has a ripple effect on the economy,” Caufield added. “It’s a problem that affects all of us, regardless of whether our own vehicles have been stolen or not.”

CSI stated in its file that the auto robbery charge started going up after 2014, following regulation handed to make auto robbery consequences depending on car price. A invoice being regarded as within the Colorado House would take away the consequences in line with car price.

“It’s clear: all Coloradans pay for the state’s auto theft numbers,” stated Mitch Morrissey, a legal justice fellow with CSI. “Every one of us, regardless of whether our car has been stolen or not. It’s a loss that we all share and must address together to safeguard our economy and our fellow citizens.”