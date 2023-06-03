Report: Brewers calling up former prospect Jon Singleton, who hasn’t been in MLB since 2015

The Milwaukee Brewers are set to name up first baseman Jon Singleton, consistent with a tweet by way of Robert Murray. This would possibly look like only a minor transaction, however it’s in fact an important one given Singleton’s adventure. He had temporarily risen to turn out to be one of the most most sensible potentialities in baseball and had signed a noteworthy extension deal whilst heading to the majors. Sadly, he fizzled out, and his ultimate look in the MLB used to be in 2015.

Singleton is now 31, and he used to be in the beginning an eighth-round draft select by way of the Phillies out of highschool in 2009. He used to be then traded to the Astros in 2011 as a part of the deal that despatched Hunter Pence to the Phillies. By the 2012 season, he had turn out to be one in every of baseball’s absolute best potentialities and used to be ranked twenty seventh on MLB.com and thirty fourth on Baseball America.

In 2014, Singleton used to be set to be promoted to the Astros, and it used to be introduced that he and the group had agreed to a five-year, $10 million contract extension. The deal raised some eyebrows because of its atypical fit of years and greenbacks, nevertheless it became out to be the fitting selection for Singleton. He seemed in 114 video games for Houston in 2014-15, hitting .171/.290/.331 (76 OPS+) with 14 homers, 50 RBI, and 151 strikeouts in 420 plate appearances.

Singleton remained with the Astros group in the course of the 2017 season. However, he used to be suspended for 100 video games because of a 3rd sure check for a drug of abuse.

After a number of years clear of skilled baseball, Singleton returned to play in the Mexican League (an impartial league of Major League Baseball) in 2021. He then joined the Brewers’ group for the 2022 season, spending all of the season with Triple-A Nashville. In 134 video games, he hit 24 homers however most effective batted .219. He did, alternatively, draw 117 walks, which helped push his on-base share to .375.

Singleton performed 48 video games with Nashville this season, hitting .259/.387/.489 with 8 doubles, a triple, 10 homers, 28 RBI, and 23 runs. If he ends up being an asset to the Brewers’ offense along with his on-base skills and reasonable energy, it could be rather the tale. Singleton’s ultimate MLB look used to be on October 2, 2015, assuming he’s going to play for the Brewers.