Rep. Gerry Connolly says person armed with baseball bat attacked staffers





Democratic Representative Gerry Connolly published that individuals of his personnel had been attacked via a person armed with a baseball bat at his district place of job in Fairfax, Virginia, on Monday morning. The attacker had requested for Connolly sooner than assaulting the personnel individuals. Connolly showed that the wrongdoer is now in police custody and the 2 personnel individuals had been hospitalized with non-life-threatening accidents. Connolly expressed worry for his or her well-being and preferred the swift motion of first responders in addition to the police.

The incident raises considerations in regards to the safety of lawmakers. Last yr, the U.S. Capitol Police investigated about 7,500 circumstances of doable threats towards individuals of Congress. This is a slight lower from the former yr, however the selection of circumstances has doubled since 4 years previous. The incident follows any other attack on Representative Angie Craig, a Minnesota Democrat, who was once attacked in her condominium development in Washington in February. The wrongdoer, who has since been indicted, trapped Craig in an elevator, assaulted her, and ordered her to let him into her condominium.

The factor of protection for lawmakers and their households has been a rising worry. For example, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was once critically injured in a violent assault at their San Francisco house final October. He suffered a fractured cranium and accidents to his hands and palms after being attacked with a hammer via an outsider who allegedly stated he was once having a look to kidnap the then-House speaker. The Capitol spending invoice handed in December incorporated hundreds of thousands of greenbacks to enhance lawmakers’ safety each of their house states and whilst in Washington.

As public officers, lawmakers have to engage with their constituents often, and their accessibility regularly makes them susceptible to violent assaults and threats. The fresh incidents reiterate the desire for measures to ensure their protection and well-being.

