Rep. George Santos has been criminally charged. Here’s what prosecutors say he did.

A federal grand jury has indicted Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., on 13 counts centering round 3 alleged schemes, in line with courtroom paperwork. The congressman, who used to be sworn into place of work in January, used to be taken into custody Wednesday morning on Long Island.

Santos is charged with 5 counts of cord fraud in what prosecutors allege used to be a fraudulent political contribution solicitation scheme. He’s charged with two counts of illegal financial transactions for allegedly moving donations he gained for his political marketing campaign to accounts he managed ahead of spending them on non-public purchases, in line with the indictment.

He is charged with one rely of robbery of public cash and two extra counts of cord fraud for allegedly fraudulently making use of for and receiving unemployment advantages right through the pandemic.

Santos could also be dealing with two counts of creating false statements to the U.S. House of Representatives in monetary disclosure stories.

He pleaded no longer accountable on Wednesday afternoon and stated he would protect himself towards the allegations in a press convention in a while. “I’m going to fight the witch hunt. I’m going to take care of clearing my name and I look forward to doing that,” he stated.”

Scheme to solicit political contributions

Prosecutors allege Santos “devised and carried out a scheme to defraud supporters of his candidacy for the House and to procure cash from them” by persuading them to contribute funds to a company he created under the “false pretense” that it would be used for his political campaign.

Santos then allegedly spent thousands of dollars of the solicited funds on personal expenses, including “luxurious dressmaker clothes and credit card bills,” in line with prosecutors.

Rep. George Santos leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Jan. 25, 2023. Andrew Harnik/AP, FILE

Prosecutors allege Santos lied to campaign funders, telling them the company he set up was a social welfare organization or a super PAC. Campaign finance laws require expenditure committees to register with the Federal Election Commission as super PACs within 10 days of receiving contributions or spending more than $1,000 in a calendar year, but Santos allegedly knew his company was not registered as such, according to prosecutors.

Santos allegedly told donors that there were “no limits” on how much contributions could be. At least one person then made contributions to his campaign that exceeded the limit set by campaign finance laws, according to the indictment.

Santos allegedly sent prospective donors one or more text messages or emails requesting donations, claiming the funds would be used for TV advertisements to support his candidacy for the House of Representatives, according to the indictment.

Santos allegedly received two $25,000 donations from funders who were under the false impression that Santos would use the funds to put his advertisements on TV, based on text messages and emails sent to the donors, but the funds were not used for ads or campaign expenditures, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors allege the funds were then transferred into bank accounts controlled by Santos before being spent “for his non-public receive advantages, together with to earn a living withdrawals, non-public purchases of luxurious dressmaker clothes, credit card bills, a automobile cost, bills on non-public money owed, and a number of financial institution transfers” to his personal associates, according to the indictment.

Unemployment benefits

Santos could also be accused of fraudulently making use of for and receiving COVID-19 pandemic-era unemployment advantages, receiving about $24,744 in unemployment advantages, in line with the indictment.

People hold banners on the day of a news conference calling for the resignation of Rep. George Santos at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Feb. 7, 2023. Michael McCoy/Reuters, FILE

On June 17, 2020, Santos allegedly applied to receive New York state unemployment insurance benefits, falsely claiming that he had been unemployed since March 22, 2020, according to prosecutors.

Santos then allegedly certified his eligibility for unemployment benefits on a weekly basis through April 15, 2021, falsely attesting in each instance that he was unemployed despite being a regional director at an investment firm from Feb. 3, 2020, through April 15, 2021, according to prosecutors.

Santos allegedly received a salary of about $120,000 per year from the firm, according to prosecutors.

When asked specifically about the charge outside court, he called the accusation “misguided.”

False statements to the US House of Representatives

Santos is also accused of making false statements in two financial disclosures to the House of Representatives that he filed as a candidate.

During his first unsuccessful marketing campaign for place of work in May 2020, Santos allegedly overstated one supply of source of revenue whilst failing to reveal a wage he gained from an funding company, in line with the indictment.

Rep. George Santos waits for the start of a session in the House chamber at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 6, 2023. Alex Brandon/AP, FILE

When he ran for office again in 2022, Santos allegedly included falsehoods in his financial disclosure forms, according to the indictment. In his 2022 disclosure, Santos lied about earning a $750,000 salary and between $1 million and $5 million in dividends from his company, the Devolder Organization, and Santos falsely claimed to have a checking account that held between $100,000 and $250,000, and a savings account with deposits of between $1 and $5 million, according to the indictment.

ABC News’ Aaron Katersky contributed to this record.