Rep. George Santos charged by federal prosecutors in New York

The congressman may make his preliminary court docket look once Wednesday.

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., has been charged by federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York, in line with resources acquainted with the topic.

The fees are below seal so the character of the allegations is recently unclear.

The embattled congressman may make his preliminary look in federal court docket once Wednesday, resources acquainted with the topic informed ABC News.

Only when Santos seems will the prison fees be unsealed.

As a sitting member of Congress, Santos will probably be afforded the chance to show himself in.

News of the fees was once first reported by CNN.

While the fees stay sealed, resources have prior to now informed ABC News that the FBI, federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York, and the district legal professionals’ workplaces in Queens and Nassau counties had been investigating Santos.

In this April 26, 2023, Rep. George Santos is adopted by contributors of the media as he walks in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Investigators had been that specialize in Santos’ monetary disclosures, in line with resources.

Additionally, as ABC News prior to now reported, the FBI contacted a Navy veteran, Richard Osthoff a few GoFundMe marketing campaign Santos established to boost cash for the veteran’s carrier canine.

Santos established the GoFundMe account below the auspices of a charity, Friends of Pets United, and raised $3,000 to lend a hand Osthoff pay for surgical procedure to take away a tumor from the canine, resources mentioned.

But Osthoff informed ABC News Santos didn’t come thru with the cash and neglected textual content messages about it. The canine, Sapphire, due to this fact died.

Santos insisted previous this 12 months he would serve out his time period in spite of mounting controversies surrounding his previous falsehoods, scrutiny of his budget, and a couple of investigations.

Santos, who has admitted to fabricating portions of his biography, has denied any prison wrongdoing.