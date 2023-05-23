Rep. Chip Roy discusses debt ceiling negotiations





Representative Chip Roy from Texas lately shared his evaluations at the ongoing debt ceiling negotiations all through an interview with CBS News. Currently, the House Freedom Caucus is pushing for a halt at the dialogue in regards to the elevating of the debt ceiling till the Senate takes motion at the invoice that was once up to now authorized by way of House Republicans in past due April. In his dialogue with CBS News, Representative Roy delved into the specifics of what sort of settlement his fellow individuals of the House Freedom Caucus would settle for. If you wish to have to stick up-to-date on breaking news, are living occasions, and unique experiences, make sure you activate browser notifications.

