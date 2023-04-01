Renewing Campus Commitment: UCFPD Hosts Several Events in Recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month

The UCF Police Department shall be spotting Sexual Assault Awareness Month by means of webhosting a number of occasions, together with a tabling event on April 5 in partnership with UCF Victim Services, and an Ask Me Anything takeover at the division’s Instagram with a UCFPD intercourse crimes detective. Resources can be shared on their social media accounts all month lengthy.

History of Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Although open discussions about sexual attack and home violence had been restricted in the ’40s and ’50s, actions for social trade and equality began to shift the way in which folks considered sexual violence.

This activism persisted into the ’70s with reinforce for survivors and a heightened consciousness of sexual attacks. Over the following a number of years, advocates held occasions, marches and observances calling for regulation to reinforce survivors. It wasn’t till the passing of the Violence Against Women Act of 1993 that it turned into glaring nationwide efforts had been had to advertise sexual violence prevention.

After carrying out a ballot in 2000, the National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC) and the Resource Sharing Project formally created National Sexual Assault Awareness Month — seen in April and symbolized by means of a teal ribbon.

The NSVRC continues to coordinate a countrywide marketing campaign each and every April — offering sources, graphics and gear had to advertise and proportion information about Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Start by means of Believing

Start by means of Believing, an international marketing campaign created by means of End Violence Against Women International (EVAWI), was once introduced right through Sexual Assault Awareness Month in 2011. According to their web page, the function of this marketing campaign is to “transform the way we respond to sexual assaults,” which is able to optimistically inspire extra survivors to report back to police.

“One of my top areas of focus at UCFPD is sexual crimes,” Chief Carl Metzger ’03MS says. “We want our community to feel comfortable coming to us to report these types of crimes, but we have to build that trust first. That’s why the Start by Believing campaign is so important and why all our officers and detectives at UCFPD have signed the pledge.”

The marketing campaign states that realizing tips on how to compassionately reply when anyone tells you they had been a sufferer of sexual attack is vital. A unfavorable reaction could make the trauma worse and discourage them from reporting.

Sexual attacks are notoriously tough to turn out in courtroom, but if detectives get started by means of believing the sufferer, they’re higher ready to research their case and practice the proof.

That’s why Metzger employed one of the highest intercourse crimes detectives in the state — if now not the rustic — in 2016.

Detective Rick Salcedo has been supporting survivors for over 30 years, first on the Orlando Police Department, and now at UCF. He’s earned numerous honors over his occupation, maximum lately being named a Champion of Change by means of EVAWI.

He says he simply desires sufferers to be handled with the distinction and dignity they deserve.

“Sex crimes are largely underreported,” Salcedo says. “I want to get justice for survivors, but I can’t do that if I don’t know what happened. The Start by Believing pledge lets survivors know that when you tell me you’ve been sexually assaulted, I’m not only going to help, but most importantly, I’m going to believe you.”

Detective Bianca Becker ’17, who was once skilled in intercourse crimes investigations by means of Salcedo, says that signing the pledge was once a no brainer for the detectives in the Criminal Investigation Division at UCF.

“We already start by believing victims at UCF,” Becker says. “Signing the pledge just reaffirms to the community that we support them and are here to help.”

To take the Start by means of Believing pledge, click on here.

Denim Day

In 1992, an Italian courtroom dominated towards a tender sufferer of sexual violence. Because their denims had been so tight, it implied consent to take them off. Shortly after, a gaggle of ladies in the Italian Supreme Court protested this ruling by means of dressed in their denims in cohesion.

This day is now across the world referred to as Denim Day, when folks all over the world put on their denims to reinforce survivors of sexual attack.

To display UCF’s reinforce, past due President Emeritus John C. Hitt signed a proclamation in 2019 stating denims be worn at the ultimate Wednesday in April in honor of Denim Day, and the custom has persisted ever since.

Resources at UCF

Sexual violence, crime and abuse isn’t tolerated at UCF. If you or anyone you realize is a sufferer of sexual attack, there are resources available for you.

UCF Victim Services supplies confidential advocacy and reinforce to the UCF neighborhood, 24/7. If you or anyone you realize has been impacted by means of crime, violence, or abuse, name a confidential sufferer suggest at (407) 823-1200 or textual content (407) 823-6868. In case of an emergency name 911 in an instant.

Student Care Services supplies one-on-one reinforce together with steering, sources and referrals when UCF scholars are experiencing vital difficulties associated with psychological well being, bodily well being, non-public and circle of relatives emergencies, monetary problems or different spaces of fear.

The challenge of UCF’s Office of Institutional Equity (OIE) is to make sure equivalent alternative and to offer protection to the civil rights of all college neighborhood participants via proactive outreach, schooling, and efficient reaction and determination. OIE, in conjunction with campus companions, are chargeable for responding to and offering sources for the ones concerned in a record of intercourse discrimination or violence.

To record a sexual attack to the UCF Police Department, name their non-emergency line at 407-823-5555 or dial 911 in an emergency.