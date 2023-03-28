Renewed push for gun reform legislation after Nashville school shooting

In the wake of the school shooting in Nashville that left six folks useless Monday, the White House is renewing calls for gun regulate.

“It’s not shocking that there’s another mass shooting because you can expect that’s going to happen if we don’t have legislatures that do something,” stated Gail Schwart.

Every time there’s a school shooting in America, Gail Schwartz relives the instant her nephew was once killed within the Parkland school shooting in 2018.

“I never expected my nephew to go to school on Valentine’s Day and get shot while he’s sitting at his desk in English class,” Schwartz stated.

Schwartz is the Chair of Ban Assault Weapons NOW. The staff of members of the family of sufferers of the Parkland and Pulse mass shootings are pushing for significant gun protection legislation.

After a shooter killed 3 kids and 3 adults with AR-style guns at The Covenant School in Nashville Monday, President Joe Biden stated it’s time for lawmakers to behave.

“We have to do more to stop gun violence. It’s ripping our communities apart, ripping at the very soul of our nation,” stated Biden. “I name on Congress once more to cross my attack guns ban. It’s about time that we started to make some extra development.”

The President is pushing Congress to pass an assault weapons ban as well as raising the age to purchase them to 21.

“We already had an assault weapons ban for 10 years in this country and it worked. Mass shootings went down, fatalities went down,” Schwartz said.

Gun rights advocates point to the Second Amendment and said law-abiding gun owners should not face restrictions.

“We need to concentrate on finding the people that have mental illnesses that are doing these horrible and tragic events. They’re doing it with both legal and stolen firearms, “stated Scott Grant, proprietor of Tactical Decisions and Training. “We want to to find them, we want to find them, and we want to dangle them responsible for their movements. The movements of a couple of mustn’t dictate what’s going to occur for the loads.”

The National Rifle Association supplied this remark to ABC Action News:

“Crimes are committed by criminals. Until President Biden and his allies decide to go after violent criminals, violence will continue to spiral out of control as it has. The focus of our laws and efforts should be on the criminal element and not on law-abiding Americans.”

A Tampa mom whose son was once killed through gun violence in 2020 believes more potent gun rules will ensure that the protection of our youngsters and communities.

“That fear is there because I have lost my son, and I don’t want anything else to happen to me or my grandchildren,” stated Jacquline Saddler Daniels.