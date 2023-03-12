Remote work and labor markets

Sunday, March 12, 2023
MUNCIE, Ind. – In the last decade previous to the COVID pandemic, work from house rose ceaselessly to five.6 % of all employees.  Most of this expansion was once most likely as a consequence of generation that made faraway work conceivable, however work at house pre-dated the non-public pc and web. In 1980, a modest 2.2 % of employees labored at house. 

Today faraway work has exploded.  As of February, 22.4 million Americans reported operating from house complete time, and every other 22 million operating remotely a minimum of sooner or later every week or extra.  Numbers like this are so huge, they’re tricky to completely respect.  A complete 28.3 % of American families had a minimum of one user operating remotely complete time, and greater than part had somebody operating remotely a minimum of 1 day every week. 

Michael Hicks
The post-pandemic shift to faraway work has spawned the biggest doable surprise to family location choices in our country’s historical past.  In phrases of affected households, that is greater than the exodus of Americans from farms since 1900 and the Great Migration of African-Americans to the North, blended.  The choice of faraway employees is these days greater than all of the migration from Europe, Asia and African from 1600 to World War II.  There are extra faraway employees these days than there are immigrants within the U.S.



