Remembering when Taylor Swift came to Plant City

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Before Taylor Swift stuffed stadiums, she used to be at the degree in Plant City.

It used to be March 1, 2009, on the Florida Strawberry Festival.

“Back in the day, everyone came through the festival, especially the country acts,” stated pageant president Paul Davis.

Davis had simply turn out to be pageant president in 2009 and Swift used to be the primary act he signed.

“When she did her meet and greet with fans, every single person she talked to she complimented something about them and was the nicest person. She was absolutely a joy to be around,” stated Davis.

Paul stated the Strawberry Festival let other folks take a seat within the grandstands free of charge.

There have been 4000 seats.

But it changed into a security factor when 8000 other folks coated up early within the afternoon.

“I went backstage and knocked on the bus and her mother came to the door and she said yes? And I told her the problem. And Taylor came running down the stairs and said I want to see. This is so exciting,” stated Davis.

Lauren McNair used to be the pageant queen that 12 months and went to the live performance and met Taylor too.

“I remember walking on the stage that night and seeing a crowd of people that I had never seen at the Strawberry Festival before.”

Both Swift and McNair have been 19 years previous.

“She started talking to us about how high the stage was. That she hoped she didn’t fall off that night. She just talked to us like she was one of our friends from high school,” stated McNair.

Since enjoying the Strawberry Festival, Taylor’s been again to Tampa a number of occasions, enjoying sooner than a lot larger crowds.

She’s were given 3 concert events subsequent month at Raymond James Stadium.

But Lauren says, like many fanatics, she’s going to pass over seeing the display this time.

“I couldn’t spend eight hours on the phone getting tickets. So I won’t be at her show. But I will always remember the great experience that I had with her 14 years ago,” stated McNair.

Swift plays on her’ Eras’ excursion at Raymond James Stadium on April 13, 14 and 15.