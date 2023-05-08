Rema aka Divine Ikubor and Chris Gayle to share stage in Mumbai







Nigerian singer Rema aka Divine Ikubor, who shot to repute with the 2020 monitor Dumebi, is about to flip up in India for a 3 town excursion. Interestingly, Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle will make a marvel look on stage for Ikubor’s Mumbai act.

A supply shut to the advance says, “Chris Gayle is a fan of Afrobeats, and Rema enjoys both Bollywood and cricket. This would be a unique collaboration of sorts. If Rema’s schedule permits, he is also likely to make an appearance at a Mumbai Indians match at the ongoing IPL session.”

The drawing close excursion, titled Rema Calm Down India Tour, is a part of the artiste’s Rave & Roses international excursion, and will kick off in New Delhi on May 12, earlier than travelling to Mumbai, and due to this fact, Hyderabad.

Having cemented his popularity as Nigeria’s Afro-Rave warrior, Rema created Calm down in collaboration with Selena Gomez, and grabbed a place at the Billboard Top 100 record with this providing. “I have always been fascinated by the cultural landscape of India, and it feels amazing to be finally touring the country,” the musician says.

