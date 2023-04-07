Release of Jason Momoa`s `Aquaman 2` moved up







Jason Momoa-starrer `Aquaman 2` will arrive just a little previous in theatres than anticipated.

As according to Deadline, Warner Bros. has moved the discharge date for the highly-anticipated sequel `Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom` shifting it 5 days ahead to Wednesday, December 20 from the prior to now set Christmas Day.

The DC movie will open towards Sony`s Ghostbusters sequel on Wednesday and can face off towards Illumination/Universal`s Migration on Friday.

Blitz Bazawule`s characteristic take of the Broadway musical The Color Purple swaps with Aquaman 2; as a substitute of occurring December 20, the film produced through Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones will pass on Christmas Day.

The sequel will see Jason Momoa go back within the titular position as Aquaman whilst Amber Heard additionally returns to reprise her position from the unique.

Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Temuera Morrison, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Patrick Wilson, and Dolph Lundgren also are an element of the movie. New stars to sign up for the solid of the approaching motion flick come with Indya Moore and Jani Zhao.

