Regrading 2020 NFL Draft: Bengals class goes from great to franchise-altering; Steelers, Eagles improved





The 2020 NFL Draft emphasised the significance of quarterback alternatives. The Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, and Miami Dolphins all modified their franchises with their selected quarterbacks, main to Super Bowl competition. Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, and Tua Tagovailoa every confirmed their price as franchise quarterbacks.

In his annual draft regrade, completed 3 years after a draft to appropriately gauge its luck, the Bengals won the best grade of an A+ for his or her a success draft. Along with Burrow, they drafted Tee Higgins and Logan Wilson with their first 3 alternatives. The Chargers and Eagles additionally won top marks with an A and B+, respectively, whilst the Dolphins won a B.

Other groups who won an A within the regrade have been the Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, and Indianapolis Colts. These groups every added precious gamers who’re projected to get started this 12 months, giving them the possible to push for a playoff spot.

Conversely, just one crew won an F: the Las Vegas Raiders. They didn’t fare smartly within the draft, in the end main to the go out of former normal supervisor Mike Mayock.

Looking again on the 2020 draft, there have been hits and misses. The Arizona Cardinals won a C+ within the regrade due to first-round select Isaiah Simmons’s underwhelming efficiency. Conversely, the Baltimore Ravens won a B thank you to first-round select Patrick Queen’s cast play.

Overall, the 2020 NFL Draft regrade emphasizes how a very powerful the quarterback place is, and the significance of sturdy draft alternatives to construction a a success franchise.



