Regrading 2020 NFL Draft: Bengals class goes from great to franchise-altering, Raiders go from B to the only F





The NFL is an ever-evolving league, and the quarterback place is possibly the maximum vital one on the box. As evidenced via the 2020 NFL Draft, settling on the proper quarterback can alternate the trajectory of a franchise. The Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, and Miami Dolphins are all regarded as Super Bowl contenders after drafting Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, and Tua Tagovailoa, respectively ultimate yr.

Looking again at the 2020 draft in his annual regrade, which is completed 3 years after the draft, NFL analyst Bill Barnwell offers prime marks to those groups. The Bengals lead the approach with an A+ grade, adopted via the Chargers with an A, the Eagles with a B+, and the Dolphins with a B. Barnwell recognizes that the Eagles’ good fortune in making it to the Super Bowl ultimate yr was once in large part due to the drafting of Jalen Hurts.

Other groups that fared neatly in Barnwell’s regrade come with the Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, and Indianapolis Colts, who all gained A grades. Barnwell notes that those groups have added a number of gamers who’re anticipated to get started this season, which, if mixed with cast quarterback play, may just lead to playoff runs. The Las Vegas Raiders have been the only group to obtain an F, with Barnwell stating that they struggled with drafting during the complete draft.

Barnwell additionally revisits his grades for particular person groups from the 2020 draft, together with the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills and the Carolina Panthers.

The Cardinals’ draft grade drops from an A to a C+. While DeAndre Hopkins was once a precious pick-up, first-round decide Isaiah Simmons has no longer lived up to expectancies, and none in their different alternatives are projected to be starters in 2023.

The Falcons’ draft grade additionally drops from a B- to a C+. While first-round decide A.J. Terrell has proven promise, the remainder of the draft class has no longer produced any projected starters.

The Ravens obtain a B grade, with Barnwell praising their skill to stay all however two in their 10 choices on the roster. While first-round decide Patrick Queen has been cast, they didn’t decide up his fifth-year possibility and drafted his alternative this yr. Running again J.Okay. Dobbins has been excellent, however accidents have restricted him. Third-round receiver Devin Duvernay has been only ok, whilst Broderick Washington and Geno Stone had been precious late-round choices.

The Bills get a B+ grade, thank you largely to the business for Stefon Diggs. While second-round decide A.J. Epenesa has been cast, Zacks Moss didn’t figure out, and so they ignored on fifth-round quarterback Jake Fromm.

Lastly, the Panthers additionally obtain a B grade, with first-round decide Derrick Brown turning into a excellent within participant. Yetur Gross-Matos and Jeremy Chinn, picked in the moment around, have develop into cast starters, whilst Troy Pride is now with the Saints after combating accidents with Carolina.

Overall, Barnwell notes that it takes time to really analyze a draft, and he admits errors in his preliminary grades. The 2020 draft proves that drafting the proper quarterback is significant to good fortune, however additionally it is vital to have a cast supporting solid.



