Refresher on the capital murder trial against Cedric Marks

The MMA fighter is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Jenna Scott, and her good friend, Michael Swearingin, in Temple again in January 2019.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — After 4 lengthy years, the trial for former combined martial arts fighter Cedric Marks is about to start out on Monday, April 17.

- Advertisement - The Central Texas guy is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Jenna Scott, and her good friend, Michael Swearingin, in Temple again in January 2019.

This case is a sophisticated one who comes to a couple of other people, darkish pasts, a couple of paperwork and crosses state traces. Below, you can discover a recap of the case.

Jenna Scott & Michael Swearingin’s disappearance

- Advertisement - It used to be a peaceful Saturday morning on Jan. 5, 2019. The Temple Police Department made a post on Facebook that day requesting the public’s lend a hand to search out two lacking buddies: Swearingin, 32, a salesperson, and Jenna Scott, 28, a nursing scholar at the University of Mary Hardin Baylor.

The two have been remaining observed the day sooner than riding a grey Hyundai Genesis, in line with the post.

The day after the pair disappeared, Swearingin’s automobile used to be present in Austin, in line with Talon Scott, Jenna Scott’s brother.

- Advertisement - “His car was found on 12th East Street and they found his phone a block away,” Talon Scott mentioned in 2019.

He additionally informed 6 News at the time that he feared for his or her protection

“I believe that my sister is being held hostage somewhere,” he said. “Time is of the essence. I believe this is a very serious situation.”

At the time, Talon Scott mentioned his sister used to be relationship a person in Killeen who she met on Tinder again in 2015. He used to be described to be a former MMA fighter referred to as Cedric “Spider-Man” Marks.

Although he had no longer been named a suspect at the time of Jenna Scott’s disappearance, Marks defended himself in an e-mail he despatched to six News.

“I’ve been became a monster,” he wrote. “There’s a witch hunt going on for one thing that I’ve had not anything to do with.”

Protective Order against Marks

As the seek for the two wore on, 6 News realized Jenna Scott had filed for a protecting order against Marks in July of 2018.

In the file, Jenna Scott claimed she feared for her lifestyles.

“He told me he had killed someone in Oklahoma but that he was able to cover it up and that he could do the same here in Texas,” the file mentioned.

She additionally mentioned Marks choked her into unconsciousness.

“On two occasions, he choked me until I lost consciousness. Each time, he allowed me to regain consciousness and then he choked me out again,” in line with the file.

Jenna Scott described an identical cases to Judge Paul Lepak all the way through a protecting order listening to on Aug. 15, 2018, simply months sooner than she disappeared.

“He wants to take away my dreams, my livelihood, and my future,” Jenna Scott testified. “Anything that’s important to me, significant in my life, he wants to destroy me.”

READ MORE: Arrest data divulge risky previous of lacking Temple lady, her ex-boyfriend

At the similar trial, Marks testified and claimed Jenna Scott used to be the abuser and that issues he is finished to her have been in self-defense.

“Jenna Scott would do enough just to hook, to keep me in,” Marks testified. “She knew how to just do just enough to keep me going and a lot of times she beat me, she punched me.”

Ultimately, Lepak denied the protecting order.

“I am not super comfortable with my ruling, but I find that what I heard was very likely defensive measures and so I don’t think it’s appropriate for a protective order,” LePak mentioned on Sept. 17, 2018.

Read the protecting order right here.

READ MORE: Family of Temple lady killed in double murder begins petition to modify Texas protecting order regulations

Cedric Marks arrested

On Jan. 8, Marks used to be arrested in Grand Rapids, Michigan for reportedly breaking into Jenna Scott’s house. He used to be charged with housebreaking and set to be extradited to Bell County.

Two folks have been additionally arrested in Michigan: Ginell McDonough and Maya Maxwell.

McDonough, who’s Marks’ spouse and mom of 2 of his youngsters, used to be arrested for reportedly harboring fugitives, police mentioned. Marks and Maxwell have been reportedly staying with McDonough from Jan. 5, 2019 to Jan. 9, 2019.

Maxwell, who used to be arrested on Jan. 11, 2019, informed police she moved Swearingin’s automobile to Austin to cover it from officials. She used to be charged for tampering with or fabricating bodily proof.

Bodies present in Oklahoma

On Jan. 15, 2019, two our bodies have been came upon in a shallow grave in the small the city of Clearview, Okla., simply south of Tulsa, the Temple Police Department mentioned.

Two days later, an post-mortem by means of the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office showed the our bodies have been of Jenna Scott and Swearingin.

6 News traveled to Clearview, Okla. and realized Cedric Marks had ties to the house. Turns out, his circle of relatives lived there.

“Yes, we all know him. We’ve observed him. His dad grew up right here in Clearview. We have a circle of relatives reunion yearly right here,” mentioned Shirly Nero, cousin of Cedric Marks.

READ MORE: Cedric Marks’ circle of relatives says he has ties to rural Oklahoma

After the our bodies have been discovered, the grieving procedure started for each households. Jenna Scott’s father, Johnathan Scott, mentioned the feeling used to be overwhelming.

“We are grieving of course,” he mentioned. “We have been for several days now. But it’s still pretty surreal and difficult to process.”

The two have been laid to relaxation on Jan. 25, 2019 and Jan. 26, 2019.

On April 3, 2019, Oklahoma government launched Jenna Scott’s explanation for loss of life, pronouncing she used to be strangled.

Maxwell: Marks killed Scott and Swearingin

According to an arrest affidavit, Maxwell informed police Marks killed each Jenna Scott and Swearingin and that their our bodies have been dumped in Clearview, Okla.

Maxwell informed police the two have been alive when Marks introduced them to a Killeen place of dwelling, in line with the affidavit. Maxwell informed police she heard a fight when Marks entered the rooms with Swearingin and Jenna Scott, the affidavit continues.

READ MORE: Cedric Marks killed Jenna Scott, Michael Swearingin at Killeen house, witness claims in arrest affidavit

She additionally informed officials she used to be there when each our bodies have been buried in Oklahoma, in line with the affidavit.

Maxwell used to be additionally charged with capital murder. Her trial date has no longer been set, however she does have a listening to scheduled for April.

She additionally gave start to Marks’ son whilst at the back of bars.

Cedrick Marks escapes

Despite their our bodies being came upon, government did not title Marks a suspect.

It wasn’t till after he escaped from a prisoner shipping van whilst stopped in Conroe and set-off a nine-hour manhunt in Montgomery County in February after they deemed him a suspect of their deaths.

Seventeen businesses have been excited about the intensive seek. Authorities used K9 gadgets, scoped via surveillance pictures, all to get a greater thought of the place Marks used to be positioned.

READ MORE: Families of Jenna Scott, Michael Swearingin react to Cedric Marks’ get away, go back to Bell County

Turns out, Marks used to be hiding in a 55-gallon trash can whilst nonetheless in shackles. Authorities believed he used to be inside of the trash can the complete time he escaped and did not make touch with any one.

Marks used to be later booked into the Bell County Jail on Feb. 3, 2019. He used to be charged with capital murder of a couple of individuals and different fees, together with interference with an emergency name, false reporting to a legislation enforcement company worker, violation of a protecting order, and housebreaking of a habitation and committing a criminal offense.

In a jailhouse interview with 6 News, Marks claimed he wasn’t seeking to get away.

“Despite what the media put out, I was not trying to escape,” Marks said. “I used to be in fact in concern, and I used to be no longer going anyplace in any respect… Like I mentioned, the media has put out a witch hunt for me and I’m really not accountable.”

Marks’ bond quantity used to be raised on Feb. 4 from $16,500 to $250,000 for the price of housebreaking of a habitation and $1.5 million for the price of capital murder of a couple of individuals.

Watch the complete news liberate on the seek for Marks underneath.

WATCH LIVE: Conroe police are holding a press conference following the capture of Cedric Marks after a nine-hour manhunt today.

Read more here: https://bit.ly/2t4mvJa Posted by 6 News KCEN TV on Sunday, February 3, 2019

A 3rd murder price

The case against Marks in Texas, would sooner or later result in some other murder price. This time, the price stems from Bloomington, Minnesota.

6 News realized Marks used to be in a custody struggle with a girl named April Pease over their son. Pease used to be staying in a girls’s refuge in Minnesota when she went lacking in March of 2009.

Police imagine marks killed Pease and concealed her frame, which has but to be discovered. He used to be charged in 2020 with second-degree murder in connection along with her loss of life.

Police say they’re ready to pursue extradition till after his trial in Texas.

READ MORE: Cedric Marks: An in-depth take a look at a protracted and violent prison previous





Headed to trial

The capital murder trial against Marks has been behind schedule time and again during the years.

In June 2021, Marks argued for and received the proper to constitute himself in his trial. (This may not be the first time Cedric Marks has represented himself in courtroom. He argued to have that protecting order brushed aside that Scott filed against him again in 2018, discussed above.)

READ MORE: Double murder suspect Cedric Marks to constitute himself at trial, pass judgement on laws

Since profitable the proper to constitute himself, Marks has made a couple of “discovery requests” or requests for information related to his protection, which led to headaches for prosecutors, which you’ll be able to learn right here.

As each the prosecution and protection (Marks) endured to make requests on this case, they endured to have it driven again. Marks had a trial date set for April 2021, however then it used to be driven again to June 2021. It used to be then driven again to November 2022, however as soon as once more used to be behind schedule to begin in February 2023.

READ MORE: Cedric Marks trial behind schedule once more as he makes new requests

On Feb. 21 this 12 months, jury variety started. On Monday, April 17, the trial is in spite of everything set to start out. If convicted, he faces the loss of life penalty.

*Be positive to music into 6 News on air and on-line for day by day recaps in the double-murder trial against Marks.*