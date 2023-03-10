Red tide? No problem—spring break alternatives across Tampa Bay

While it appears to be like increasingly most likely that pink tide will probably be right here to stick over spring break, there are nonetheless quite a lot of alternatives to ensure a a laugh holiday.

From kayaking to theme parks, take a look at the record under for a laugh concepts this spring break.

- Advertisement -

Hillsborough River State Park

Less than half-hour from downtown Tampa it is an oasis to flee the crowded coast and seashores.

The park is crisscrossed by means of over seven miles of mountaineering trails with a couple of cycling trails too.

- Advertisement -

Camping is to be had in numerous choices, together with glamping entire with air-con.

For extra information, click here.

Busch Gardens

- Advertisement -

Home to thrilling rides and rollercoasters, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is a good way to spend the day.

Starting March 10, the park’s annual Food and Wine Festival starts, and get entry to to the development is incorporated in the cost of admission on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Expect performances from artists like Flo Rida and Rodney Atkins.

On a typical day, visitors can pass on a safari, watch an award-winning ice display and, after all, journey the brand-new Serengeti Flyer.

For extra price tag costs and extra, click here.

United Skates of America

A a laugh position for youngsters and adults alike, the United Skates of America provides non-public occasions and public skate nights whilst are living DJs soundtrack the evening.

Starting March 10 thru March 19, skaters are invited to every week of spring break skating, stuffed with occasions that provide the whole thing from all-you-can-eat pizza to a Star Wars-themed evening.

Visitors who do not like skating or really feel too uncoordinated to check out can take a look at the arcade or seize a snack from the Roller Cafe.

For pricing and tournament dates, click here.

John Chestnut Sr. Park

For spring breakers nonetheless in need of to spend an afternoon in nature, John Chestnut Sr. Park provides a quiet retreat to stroll trails, picnic and loosen up.

The park additionally options two playgrounds, which makes it an excellent choice for households with babies.

For hours and extra information, click here.

Legoland

If the temps are prime and you wish to have to chill off, Legoland Florida provides now not just a theme park however a water park as neatly.

With a lazy river and large slides, visitors have never-ending choices to take a break from the warmth.

Lego characters greet visitors in the primary park, which options rides and life-size sculptures.

For ticketing and information, click here.