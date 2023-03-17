Red tide improves across Tampa Bay area as businesses see spring break boost

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Restaurants on Clearwater Beach say regardless of pink tide issues and cooler climate, they’ve been busy this spring break.

Red ride levels had been a large fear main into spring break, however the newest record from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission displays decrease concentrations within the Tampa Bay area.

- Advertisement -

RELATED:

“I feel it is nonetheless constantly busy. I imply, its Clearwater Beach, so they’re by no means that sluggish for spring break, it doesn’t matter what’s going down,” Ashleigh Lovett from The Salty Crab said.

- Advertisement -

While many restaurants did not know what to expect with the red tide and windy weather, people still needed a place to eat. Lovett said The Salty Crab is actually busier on colder days.

“For the restaurant, it just makes it busier because people are already here, so they have to go somewhere. So usually just makes us busier when the weather is not nice,” Lovett said.

She said they’re just as busy as in years past. As for red tide, FWC said things are improving on the Pinellas coast, but we’re not out of the woods just yet.

- Advertisement -

“This bloom has been really dynamic, so we’ve seen even in Clearwater, we’ve seen conditions worsen and improve. It’s really hard to know what’s going to happen next,” Kate Hubbard with FWC mentioned.

The winds play a task in how a lot you understand the pink tide when you find yourself on the seashore. That is why it is very important test in with the ABC Action News climate staff ahead of you head out to the seashore.