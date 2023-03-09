Red tide forces captain to charter new path to keep business alive

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — Red tide continues to creep up the west coast of Florida, impacting seashores and coastal companies. It’s forcing one charter captain to totally exchange his path to keep his business afloat.

“Usually, this early in the season, we don’t see red tide… Down south by Clearwater, we started losing our bait. That’s usually kind of the first tip to us that we have something in the water. Usually, red tide,” Charter Captain Brian Mathey, stated.

Mathey stated purple tide can kill any likelihood of catching just right bait fish, which he is dependent upon to put meals at the desk.

“It’s my full-time job. We have seven of us out on this marina. For most of us, it’s our full-time deal. So, if we’re not running charters; we’re not making money,” Mathey defined.

Red tide continues to create waves for Mathey, however he stated he hasn’t noticed too many lifeless fish in Palm Harbor or Dunedin. He added it sort of feels what is within the water now could be washed up from the south from ultimate week.

Mathey advised ABC Action News’ Lydia Vazquez that his business is doing beautiful neatly with their shift north. Thursday, one crew took house about 30 fish.

“Today, we caught trout, red fish, and snook… If it’s something you think might affect your health, do some research on it, because things are still biting out here. Fish are still running,” Fisherman David Listro stated.

Mathey stated that purple tide this early makes him skeptical heading into spring wreck and summer season. But, he added that to this point, he hasn’t had any cancellations.

“We can take them to some private secluded islands up north. Clear water, no dead fish, and do charters that way. People that don’t want to fish, we can still get them up to an island and enjoy the beach,” Mathey defined.