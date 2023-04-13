Red Sox vs. Rays odds, prediction, line, start time: 2023 MLB picks, April 13 best bets from computer model

The Tampa Bay Rays (12-0) will goal for MLB historical past on Thursday afternoon once they host the Boston Red Sox (5-7). Tampa is only one victory away from tying the MLB file for the longest successful streak to start a season as each the 1982 Braves and 1987 Brewers began 13-0. Thursday’s sport is the closing of a four-game collection, and the Rays defeated Boston 9-7 on Wednesday. The Rays posted a 12-7 file towards the Red Sox closing season, and they have got gained the season collection annually since 2019.

The first pitch is slated for 1:10 p.m. ET at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. Tampa is the -250 favourite at the cash line (chance $250 to win $100) in the most recent Rays vs. Red Sox odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Boston is indexed as a +205 underdog, and the over/below for general runs scored is 8. Before you’re making any Red Sox vs. Rays alternatives, remember to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

- Advertisement -

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates each and every MLB sport 10,000 instances. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) during the last two seasons, and it completed the 2022 MLB season on a 20-14 roll. Anybody who has adopted it has noticed successful returns.

Now, the model has set its attractions on (*13*) and simply locked in its alternatives and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are a number of MLB odds and making a bet traces for Red Sox vs. Rays:

Rays vs. Red Sox cash line: Rays -250, Red Sox +205

Rays vs. Red Sox over/below: 8 runs

Rays vs. Red Sox run line: Red Sox +1.5 (-105)

BOS: The Red Sox are 0-3 straight-up when indexed as an underdog or with even odds

TB: The Over is 8-3-1 throughout all Rays video games this season

Rays vs. Red Sox alternatives: See picks at SportsLine

Featured Game | Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox

Why you will have to again the Red Sox

- Advertisement -

Boston is sending two-time Cy Young winner, Corey Kluber (0-2, 6.48), to the mound, and he is coming off a standout sport during which he allowed only one earned run over 5.0 innings as opposed to Pittsburgh. Kluber has had nice good fortune towards present Rays hitters, as they’ve a profession OPS of simply .606 towards him. The surroundings of this sport additionally favors Kluber as it’ll be an afternoon sport, and he has a decrease ERA, a greater successful proportion and a better Ok/9 in day video games than in night time video games.

At the plate, Boston has scored the second-most runs within the American League this season, and Rafael Devers is having a look like an early MVP candidate. He leads the AL with 5 house runs and had a three-run homer in Wednesday’s sport. Boston has additionally taken benefit of the rise in base dimension as no crew has been extra environment friendly at the base paths than it, because the crew has but to be stuck stealing all season.

Why you will have to again the Rays

The Rays will counter with Jeffrey Springs (2-0, 0.00) who has posted two dominant begins thus far. In his opener, he struck out 12 over 6.0 scoreless innings, and he then adopted that up by way of fanning seven over 7.0 scoreless frames. He is appearing that the two.46 ERA he posted closing 12 months used to be no fluke, and Springs is permitting simply 2.1 hits in line with 9 innings, which is the best mark within the AL.

- Advertisement -

Tampa additionally has the best offense in baseball because it leads the AL in runs (92), house runs (30) and OPS (.945). Wander Franco is striking closing 12 months’s injury-plagued season at the back of him as he is hitting .340 with 4 house runs and 3 stolen bases. Brandon Lowe is showcasing the shape that allowed him to post back-to-back top-10 AL MVP finishes in 2020 and 2021, as he ranks 3rd within the AL in each slugging proportion and OPS.

How to make Red Sox vs. Rays alternatives

SportsLine’s model is leaning Over at the run general, projecting 9.4 mixed runs. It additionally says one aspect of the cash line has all of the worth. You can only get the model’s MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Rays vs. Red Sox? And which aspect of the cash line has all of the worth? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished last season on a roll, and in finding out.