Red Cross confirms contact with Russia about Ukrainian kids

UNITED NATIONS — The International Committee of the Red Cross says it’s been in contact with a Russian legitimate suspected of warfare crimes as it really works for the go back of Ukrainian youngsters who had been deported to Russia.

The ICRC’s contacts with Russian youngsters’s rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova marked the primary affirmation of high-level global intervention to reunite households with youngsters who had been forcibly deported.

ICRC spokesman Jason Straziuso stated Thursday the group is in contact with Lvova-Belova “in line with its mandate to restore contact between separated families and facilitate reunification where feasible.”

That is going past the engagement of alternative companies. The U.N. youngsters’s company UNICEF stated it has additionally been in contact with Russian officers about the kids, however spokesman Kurtis Cooper advised The Associated Press that UNICEF “has not received feedback on our offer to facilitate reunifications processes.” Refugees International denied any contact with the Russians — despite Lvova-Belova’s claim it had contacted her.

Deportations of Ukrainian children have been a concern since Russia’s Feb. 24, 2022, invasion of Ukraine. The International Criminal Court increased pressure on Russia when it issued arrest warrants on March 17 for Lvova-Belova and Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing them of abducting children from Ukraine.

An AP investigation revealed Lvova-Belova’s involvement in the abductions and found an open effort to put Ukrainian children up for adoption in Russia.

Lvova-Belova told an informal U.N. Security Council meeting Wednesday that the children were taken for their safety, not abducted — a claim widely rejected by the international community.

Lvova-Belova spoke by video link at a meeting called by Russia and opposed by Western countries that sent low-level diplomats instead of their ambassadors. Representatives from four countries — the U.S., UK, Albania and Malta — walked out when she began her remarks.

She said Russia has had no official communication with Ukrainian authorities about the children, but added her office has met with representatives of the ICRC, UNICEF, and Refugees International, and provided “all available information about the situation of children.”

ICRC spokesman Straziuso on Thursday confirmed its contact with Lvova-Belova.

Straziuso said the reunification process includes tracing family members, establishing and maintaining contact, “obtaining relevant consents and documentation, reuniting families, and seeking to clarify the fate and whereabouts of those who remain missing.”

For the ICRC to move forward, he said, families must first file a tracing request with details about the child with the Red Cross.

The exact number of Ukrainian children taken to Russia has been difficult to determine, and numbers from the warring countries differ vastly.

A statement posted Wednesday on Twitter by Ukraine’s U.N. ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, said more than 19,500 children had been seized from their families or orphanages and forcibly deported.

Lvova-Belova said that since February 2022, Russia has taken in more than 5 million Ukrainians, including 700,000 children — all with parents, relatives or legal guardians except for 2,000 from orphanages in the eastern Donbas.

To date, she stated, about 1,300 youngsters had been returned to their orphanages, 400 had been despatched to Russian orphanages and 358 had been positioned in foster houses. She claimed no Ukrainian youngsters had been followed. ___ Associated Press author Jamey Keaten contributed to this record from Geneva