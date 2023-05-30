Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Recognize him? Apopka police seeking person of interest in voyeurism incident at Bealls Outlet

By accuratenewsinfo
APOPKA, Fla.
Apopka police need the public’s help identifying a man they say reached under an occupied changing room with a cellphone at the Bealls Outlet. 

Police posted several photos of a man from what appears to be the store’s security cameras. According to the news release, the man is considered a person of interest in the voyeurism incident. 

The photos show a Black man dressed in a black hoodie with gray pants and white Nike slides. 

No other information about the incident has been released. 

MORE NEWS: Florida high school principal accused of keying car in Publix parking lot

If you know who this is, Apopka police want you to email them at [email protected] or you can report a tip anonymously through Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

