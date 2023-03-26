Recent Match Report – Victoria vs West Aust Final 2022/23

Western Australia 315 (Turner 128, Sutherland 5-75) and 1 for 93 beat Victoria 195 (Chandrasinghe 46*, Morris 3-53) and 210 (Sutherland 83, Handscomb 52, Kelly 4-41, Paris 3-55) through 9 wickets

Western Australia cemented their standing as home cricket's undisputed powerhouse with a crushing 9-wicket victory over Victoria to emphatically whole a again-to-again Sheffield Shield triumph.

Having bowled out Victoria for 210 of their 2nd innings, WA chased down the 91-run goal in the second one consultation on day 4. Their seventeenth Shield identify used to be secured when opener Cameron Bancroft, the main run-scorer within the festival, hit the profitable runs to cause scenes of jubilation across the WACA.

As anticipated towards a robust Victoria assault, WA had been made to paintings and misplaced skipper Sam Whiteman for his 7th duck of the Shield season when he used to be trapped lbw to unrelenting seamer Scott Boland.

It used to be Boland’s three hundredth Shield wicket and he virtually added any other when he stuck an edge from youngster Teague Wyllie just for skipper Peter Handscomb to drop a tricky likelihood at 2nd slip.

But WA had been to not be denied as they finished a historical treble of home titles for the second one instantly season. They thrashed South Australia within the 50-over Marsh Cup ultimate and Perth Scorchers overcame Brisbane Heat in an epic BBL decider.

WA’s revelry used to be held up through spectacular allrounder Will Sutherland, who superly sponsored his attacking instincts with 83 off 84 balls however Victoria’s lead simply wasn’t sufficient.

Victoria began day 4 at 6 for 122 with their narrow hopes resting on Sutherland and Mitchell Perry, who had each defied WA past due on day 3.

Sutherland used to be virtually stuck at lengthy on within the first over however settled in after that during a gutsy efficiency having been moved all the way down to No.8 because of a again damage.

The batters appeared at ease till Perry used to be stuck in the back of off fast Matthew Kelly, who used to be on a hat-trick after a cracker of a supply knocked over Fergus O’Neill.

The finish used to be nigh however Sutherland gained enhance from Todd Murphy, who presented resistance having had little affect with the ball in his go back from a breakout Test excursion of India.

As Victoria’s lead approached triple figures, Murphy’s defiance ended on 26 when he used to be stuck at level off allrounder Aaron Hardie.

Sutherland, who claimed 5 wickets in WA’s first innings, holed out simply shy of a deserved century however capped a robust allround season and looms as a participant of hobby for the nationwide selectors.

After being despatched in on a inexperienced-tinged floor, Victoria controlled simply 195 of their first innings with 21-yr-outdated opener Ashley Chandrasinghe mustering the one really extensive struggle.

In a rearguard that polarised public opinion, Chandrasinghe carried his bat to complete unbeaten on 46 from 280 balls however Victoria failed to gather any bonus issues.

WA struggled in reaction at 4 for 53 sooner than veteran Ashton Turner scored a drought-breaking century to energy his crew to 315 and a lead of 120 runs.

Having best not too long ago returned to WA’s Shield facet after a close to 3-yr exile, Turner counterpunched to notch his first Shield ton since November 2017.

Turner’s heroics dented Victoria’s hopes of avenging final season’s ultimate the place they fell quick to WA in a drawn fit determined through bonus issues.

Victoria can take middle out of a impressive turnaround once they had been staring down the barrel mid-season sooner than storming into the overall with 5 instantly wins.