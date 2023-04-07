Recent Match Report – Somerset vs Warwickshire 2023

Somerset 269 for 8 (Gregory 65*, Barnard 3-54) vs Warwickshire

Skipper Lewis Gregory led an enterprising Somerset fightback on the second one day of the rain-affected LV= County Championship fit with Warwickshire at Taunton.

The guests' new-glance seam assault seemed to have taken keep watch over when decreasing their hosts to 136 for seven in a while after tea, Ed Barnard (3 for 54), Hasan Ali (two for 62) and Chris Rushworth (one for 51) all taking wickets on debut.

But Gregory and Josh Davey had different concepts. Somerset’s 8th-wicket pair added 105 in 25.1 overs with some sexy counter-attacking cricket to assist their aspect to 268 for 8 on the shut.

Gregory contributed an unbeaten 65, off 105 balls, with 9 fours, whilst Davey misplaced not anything by means of comparability, hitting seven obstacles in his 42 sooner than falling lbw to Oliver Hannon-Dalby (two for 65) with the second one new ball.

After no play at the first day because of a saturated outfield, umpires Alex Wharf and Rob Bailey made a ten.30am inspection and dominated that the sport may just get started at midday, with lunch at 1.30pm and 88 overs to be bowled within the 3 classes.

Gregory, appearing Somerset captain whilst Tom Abell completes restoration from a rib damage, received the toss and sponsored his aspect’s new best order, together with debutants Sean Dickson, Cameron Bancroft and Tom Kohler-Cadmore, by means of electing to bat first underneath transparent blue skies.

Rushworth inspired right through an preliminary 5-over spell from the River End and used to be unfortunate to not declare a wicket when former Durham group-mate Dickson, on 5, used to be dropped by means of wicketkeeper Michael Burgess, diving in entrance of first slip.

The error didn’t turn out pricey as, with out addition to his rating, Dickson attached sweetly with a force off Hannon-Dalby, however directed the ball directly to Barnard, who pouched a pointy likelihood at level.

Bancroft walked out at 13 for one within the 5th over. The Australian used to be quickly making excellent use of the short unmarried, however each he and Tom Lammonby survived a number of shut shaves as Warwickshire’s seamers went previous the bat and had some assured lbw shouts rejected.

The pair took the rating previous 50 sooner than Lammonby, who had proven commendable persistence, used to be stuck at the back of for 22, sufferer of Barnard’s first ball having switched to across the wicket, a superbly-pitched supply that moved away off the seam.

The umpires in an instant signalled lunch with Somerset 52 for 2 within the twenty third over, Bancroft unbeaten on 24.

Kohler-Cadmore used to be crushed by means of Barnard within the first over after the period, however temporarily replied with 3 obstacles throughout the off-aspect off the similar bowler.

Bancroft seemed to have quite a lot of time to play his pictures and seemed neatly set on 44 when chasing a brief, large ball from Rushworth and edging to Rob Yates to start with slip. He had confronted 104 deliveries and hit 5 fours.

From 98 for 3, George Bartlett helped upload 22 for the fourth wicket sooner than departing on 13 to a in a similar fashion deficient shot, edging Barnard to Yates, who took every other regimen catch.

Three balls later Kohler-Cadmore, who had simply struck his 7th boundary to transport to 34, turned into the 3rd Somerset participant to be pouched to start with slip, Yates this time taking a very good low catch to provide Hasan his first Warwickshire wicket.

By tea, the hosts have been reeling at 128 for 5 and would had been in worse hassle had Burgess now not spilled a law catch at the back of introduced by means of James Rew on two.

Again the wicketkeeper’s mistake used to be now not expensive. Rew had moved onto six when bowled by means of Hasan between bat and pad within the fourth over of the overall consultation to make the rating 135 for 6.

With just a unmarried added, Barnard bowled Craig Overton with an in-ducker. It used to be an all too acquainted story for Somerset supporters, whose group struggled to post significant first innings totals closing season.

But their spirits have been lifted by means of Gregory and Davey, who capitalised on a tiring assault with a flurry of sure pictures everywhere in the wicket to provide Somerset severe momentum going into day 3.