Recent Match Report – Mumbai vs RCB 5th Match 2023





Royal Challengers Bangalore 172 for two (Kohli 82*, du Plessis 73) beat Mumbai Indians 171 for 7 (Varma 84*, Wadhera 21, Karn 2-32) by way of 8 wickets

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis hit scintillating part-centuries as Royal Challengers Bangalore marked their homecoming with a dominating 8-wicket win over Mumbai Indians.

The win used to be arrange by way of Royal Challengers’ bowlers. After putting Mumbai in, du Plessis used seven of them; aside from Glenn Maxwell who bowled only one over, everybody else picked up a minimum of one wicket.

That Mumbai may just post 171 for 7 in itself used to be an fulfillment. After 15 overs, they have been 102 for five however Tilak Varma’s magnificent 84 now not out off 46 balls gave them one thing to struggle with.

Du Plessis and Kohli, despite the fact that, confirmed how a lot beneath par Mumbai have been. The pair added 148 in 14.5 overs for the hole stand, du Plessis hitting a 43-ball 73 and Kohli an unbeaten 82 off 49. Between them, they hit 11 fours and as many sixes. When Kohli hit the successful six, 22 balls have been nonetheless left within the recreation.

Mumbai, who had began the sport with 3 in a foreign country avid gamers, introduced in Jason Behrendorff in the second one innings. He changed Suryakumar Yadav, but it surely made little distinction as Behrendorff went for 37 in 3 wicketless overs. Royal Challengers have been in any such at ease place all the way through that they did not even use an Impact Player.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium is notorious for being the bowlers’ graveyard. However, that wasn’t the case within the first innings, with the ball coming reasonably slower off the skin. Mohammed Siraj bowled 3 overs within the powerplay for simply 5 runs and Ishan Kishan’s wicket. Kishan had hit two fours off Reece Topley in the second one over however Siraj created the power with dot balls. When Kishan attempted to break free, he ended up miscuing one to deep 3rd.

Batting at No. 3, Cameron Green lasted simplest 4 balls and used to be castled by way of a Topley yorker. Siraj will have had Rohit Sharma too within the subsequent over. After bowling 3 dots in a row to Rohit, Siraj went for a bouncer. Rohit countered it with a pull, simplest to most sensible-edge it directly up. But Siraj could not listen Dinesh Karthik’s name – blame it at the deafening noise by way of the spectators – and ended up colliding with the wicketkeeper, and the risk went down. It did not turn out pricey, despite the fact that, as Akash Deep had Rohit stuck at the back of 3 balls later. Rohit made 1 off ten balls; Mumbai ended the powerplay on 29 for three.

Coming in at 19 for three, Varma opened his account with a 2nd-ball six. Suryakumar’s wicket within the 9th over left Mumbai at 48 for 4 however Varma stored taking part in his pictures. He hit Maxwell for a six and 4 off successive balls ahead of scooping Deep 4 a boundary within the subsequent over.

He discovered some fortify from debutant Nehal Wadhera who hit Karn Sharma for again-to-again sixes, the second going touchdown at the roof over lengthy-on. When he attempted it for the 3rd time, he holed out. In his subsequent over, Karn dealt a far larger blow by way of bowling Tim David.

Varma seemed resistant to all that and taken up his fifty in 32 balls. His knock had recommended Mumbai to 133 for 7 after 18 overs. Then, Siraj misplaced his radar and despatched down 5 off-facet wides – 4 of them in a row. To make it worse, Varma picked up two fours as neatly within the over.

Harshal Patel had conceded simplest 21 from his first 3 overs however he too bore the brunt now, going for 22 within the ultimate over of the innings. Arshad Khan, the opposite debutant at the night time, smashed the second one ball of the over for a six. Varma adopted it with a pulled 4 ahead of wrapping up the innings with a helicoptered six.

Mumbai’s left-arm seamers Behrendorff and Arshad discovered swing with the brand new ball, however du Plessis defused that risk by way of the use of his ft. He went down the observe 3 times in Behrendorff’s 2nd over, hitting one 4 and two successive sixes.

Jofra Archer did not latch directly to a tricky go back catch from Kohli off his first ball for Mumbai. On the following, Kohli recommended him for 4, after which went down the observe to release a slower one over lengthy-off.

Du Plessis too loved his success when Kishan dropped him off Piyush Chawla within the 5th over, and took the facet to 53 for no loss on the finish of the powerplay. A few overs later, he welcomed Green into the assault with two fours and a six.

Du Plessis introduced up his fifty – off 29 balls – with a six off Hrithik Shokeen and celebrated it with every other six at the spinner’s subsequent ball. Kohli, regardless of hitting some eye-catching pictures, used to be taking part in 2nd mess around to du Plessis. He took 38 balls for his part-century however by the point du Plessis were given out, he had virtually stuck up with him.

Karthik used to be promoted to No. 3. He fetched a 3-ball duck however Maxwell smashed two sixes in 3 balls to take Royal Challengers to the edge of victory.





