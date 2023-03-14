Recent Match Report – Lions vs Giants 3rd match 2022/23





Asia Lions 99 for three (Misbah 44*, Dilshan 32) beat World Giants 64 for five (Gayle 23, Razzak 2-2, Afridi 2-11) by means of 35 runs

10-overs-a-facet

A nice batting efficiency from Misbah-ul-Haq (44 no longer out) adopted by means of a cost-effective show of spin bowling from Abdur Razzak (2 for two) helped Asian Lions beat World Giants by means of 35 runs in a rain-curtailed match on Monday. The Asian Lions’ 2nd consecutive win driven them to the highest of the desk.

A rainy outfield had not on time the beginning by means of greater than two hours, forcing the sport to be curtailed to ten overs an aspect. World Giants captain Aaron Finch’s plan of opting to bowl first on a sluggish, damp pitch labored fantastically within the first seven overs. Finch utilised 4 spinners, together with Monty Panesar, Ricardo Powell, Chris Gayle and himself, and the sluggish-bowling possibility of Paul Collingwood.

It used to be a fight within the early phases for the previous Sri Lankan opening pair of Upul Tharanga and Tillakaratne Dilshan. After a sedate get started, Tharanga attempted to select up the tempo in the second one over however he used to be stumped after lacking a flat supply off Powell.

The first boundary of the Asian Lions’ innings got here off the general supply of the 3rd over as Dilshan got here down the pitch to hit a flighted supply off Panesar instantly down the bottom. Dilshan stored the scoreboard shifting with singles however could not to find a lot beef up in new batters Thisara Perera and Shahid Afridi.

Misbah, despite the fact that, picked up from the place he left off from the former match. He smashed Gayle for a six over lengthy-on ahead of hitting Powell for 3 barriers within the 8th over. He then lofted Collingwood over lengthy-on for 6 to deliver up his fifty-run partnership with Dilshan. He completed with a 19-ball 44 to push the Asian Lions to 99 for three of their 10 overs.

World Giants by no means in reality were given going of their chase after the dismissals of openers Chris Gayle and Lendl Simmons. Gayle survived an early scare within the first over from Mohammad Hafeez. He used to be given out at the box after lacking a sweep however his assessment confirmed the ball used to be going over the stumps.

Gayle then struck Dilshan for 3 consecutive sixes off the primary 3 deliveries of the fourth over. Shahid Afridi, despite the fact that, put an finish to Gayle’s cameo within the 5th over as he hit a brief supply instantly to Thisara Perera at lengthy-on. Gayle’s opening spouse Simmons used to be the following to fall in the similar over. The openers had been the one batters to make it to double digits because the chase fell away swiftly after that.

Former Bangladesh spinner Razzak were given the wickets of Shane Watson and Ricardo Powell within the 8th over, which used to be additionally a maiden, to kill the chase because the World Giants fell woefully quick.





