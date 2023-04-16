RBC Heritage 2023 prop bets, golf odds, field, sleepers: Top PGA expert reveals head-to-head matchup picks

With the Masters now within the books, the PGA Tour is ready to make its annual travel to Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C. for the 2023 RBC Heritage. Scottie Scheffler enters because the 8-1 making a bet favourite in the newest RBC Heritage odds from Caesars Sportsbook, adopted through 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm (17-2) and Patrick Cantlay (14-1). Other height contenders within the RBC Heritage box come with Jordan Spieth (18-1), Collin Morikawa (18-1), Viktor Hovland (20-1), Tony Finau (22-1), Xander Schauffele (22-1), and Cameron Young (22-1).

Which 2023 RBC Heritage prop bets will have to you goal? And what sleepers may just set you up for a doubtlessly massive payday?

The proprietary style has been red-hot because the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In truth, the style is up over $7,400 on its best possible bets because the restart, nailing match after match.

McClure’s style predicted Jon Rahm would end on height of the leaderboard on the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And on the 2023 Masters, the style was once everywhere Rahm’s 2d profession main victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was once two strokes off the lead heading into the 3rd spherical, however the style nonetheless projected him because the winner.

In addition, the style integrated J.T. Poston in its best possible bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That wager hit at +5500, and for all of the match, McClure’s best possible bets returned virtually $1,100. McClure’s best possible bets integrated Collin Morikawa successful outright on the 2021 Open Championship, despite the fact that he was once indexed as an enormous 40-1 longshot.

This identical style has additionally nailed a whopping 9 majors coming into the weekend. Anyone who has adopted it has noticed huge returns.

McClure has set his points of interest at the 2023 RBC Heritage box and published his height PGA prop bets.

Top 2023 RBC Heritage prop picks

One of McClure’s favourite prop wager picks this week on the RBC Heritage 2023 is Sahith Theegala completing within the top-20 at the ultimate leaderboard at +240 odds. (possibility $100 to win $240). Theegala, one of the crucial emerging stars at the PGA Tour, has 4 top-15 finishes in 2023 and is coming off a 9th position end on the 2023 Masters.

Theegala, a former Pepperdine standout, is without doubt one of the most powerful throughout gamers on this planet. Given his contemporary shape, there is value in taking the 25-year-old to complete within the top-20 at +240.

Find extra 2023 RBC Heritage picks, sleepers

There are also alternative prop bets for the RBC Heritage 2023, together with a protracted shot indexed at 60-1 to win all of it.

2023 RBC Heritage prop picks

2023 RBC Heritage odds, box, height contenders

2023 RBC Heritage odds, box, height contenders

Scottie Scheffler +800

Jon Rahm +850

Patrick Cantlay +1400

Jordan Spieth +1800

Collin Morikawa +1800

Viktor Hovland +2000

Tony Finau +2200

Xander Schauffele +2200

Cameron Young +2200

Matt Fitzpatrick +2500

Justin Thomas +2500

Max Homa +2800

Shane Lowry +3000

Tyrrell Hatton +3500

Sungjae Im +3500

Tom Kim +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Matt Kuchar +5000

Corey Conners +5000

Tommy Fleetwood +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Rickie Fowler +5500

Taylor Montgomery +6000

Justin Rose +6000

Si Woo Kim +6000

Sahith Theegala +6000

Wyndham Clark +7000

Keegan Bradley +7000

Webb Simpson +8000

Tom Hoge +8000

Min Woo Lee +8000

Keith Mitchell +8000

Chris Kirk +8000

Adam Scott +8000

J.T. Poston +8000

Gary Woodland +8000

Sepp Straka +10000

Seamus Power +10000

Maverick McNealy +10000

Brian Harman +10000

Adam Hadwin +10000

Taylor Moore +10000

Ryan Fox +11000

Matt Wallace +11000

J.J. Spaun +11000

Denny McCarthy +11000

Billy Horschel +11000

Sam Ryder +13000

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +13000

Kurt Kitayama +11000

Justin Suh +13000

Harris English +13000

Thomas Detry +13000

Patrick Rodgers +15000