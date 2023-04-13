Rays winning streak: Top pitching prospect Taj Bradley leads team over Red Sox to start season 12-0

The Tampa Bay Rays moved a step nearer to historical past on Wednesday evening at Tropicana Field as they bested the visiting Red Sox by way of a rating of 9-7 and in doing so recorded their twelfth directly win to start the 2023 season.

That 12-0 mark approach the Rays are just one victory clear of tying the best-ever listing of 13 directly wins to start a season, which is shared by way of the 1982 Atlanta Braves and the 1987 Milwaukee Brewers. Here’s the up to date record of biggest opening acts in MLB historical past:

*-Season shortened by way of exertions stoppage

Only one of the most above groups — the 1955 Dodgers — went on to win the World Series. However, two groups who began their seasons 9-0 and simply neglected this record, the 1984 Detroit Tigers and 1990 Cincinnati Reds, wound up hoisting the trophy. Also price noting is that two of the above groups that neglected the playoffs, the ’87 Brewers and ’62 Pirates, most certainly would’ve made it underneath the present alignments and expanded postseason.

As for the 2023 Rays, of their newest triumph their AL-leading offense did the heavy lifting, and virtually all of the ones runs had been wanted. The greatest blow got here early with Randy Arozarena’s three-run house run off Boston starter Chris Sale. Arozarena’s opposite-field homer simply slightly sneaked over the wall, and after it bounced off a fan’s glove and again on to the sphere it had to be held up on overview:

Rays phenom and rising famous person Wander Franco additionally saved up his scorching start to the season, because the 22-year-old shortstop went 3 for five with a double. He’s now slashing .340/.377/.720 in 2023. On the mound, right-hander Taj Bradley, the Rays’ most sensible pitching prospect in accordance to our R.J. Anderson, made his major-league debut rather than the injured Zach Eflin. Bradley allowed 3 runs on 5 hits in 5 innings of labor with 8 strikeouts and one stroll.

Things were given fascinating thank you to Boston’s talent to do harm as opposed to the Rays’ bullpen. Rafael Devers’ three-run blast within the 7th made it a one-run recreation, and the Red Sox introduced the tying run to the plate within the 9th. However, Pete Fairbanks used to be ready to notch his 2nd save of the season and make sure that the Rays’ win streak would stay intact.

Tampa Bay will opt for their record-tying thirteenth directly win Thursday afternoon within the collection finale. Former Ray Corey Kluber is scheduled opt for Boston contrary lefty Jeffrey Springs. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET.